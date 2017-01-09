Cleanin’ out the old sports notebook

The rich get richer – when it comes to talent for UK basketball fans.

Five-star wing Hamidou Diallo has committed to Coach John Calapari and the Kentucky Wildcats. He is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who can score many different ways.

Diallo announced during a news conference at Our Lady of the Angelus in Rego Park, New York, that he will enroll at Kentucky next week. Diallo chose Kentucky over Connecticut, Arizona, Syracuse, Indiana and Kansas.

While Diallo will enroll at Kentucky immediately, he is likely to redshirt the spring semester and play as a freshman during the 2017-18 season.

… There are tentative plans to honor the late George Ritchie and the Williamson Wolfpack tradition during the upcoming Hatfield-McCoy Shootout on January 21. The hardwood at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse has been dubbed “The George Ritchie Court,” and some of his players and the Park Board thought it would be nice to recognize the well-liked coach. More info on this at a later date …

… Former Gilbert standout and all-state football player Garin Justice, who went on to become a great offensive lineman at WVU, will get to stay on as the O-line coach at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). Justice will be the lone member of Charlie Partridge’s coaching staff retained by new coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin, most recently the offensive coordinator for Alabama, is taking over as head coach at FAU. Justice’s work with an offensive line earned him another year at FAU, OwlAccess.com reported last week.

Justice was head coach at Concord University in Athens, W.Va. before taking the job at FAU. He turned the program around at Concord. It was no surprise he was snatched up by a D-1 school.

… The match-up between county rivals Mingo Central and Tug Valley Tuesday night should be a great game. The Miners are ranked No. 1 in Class AA and travel to Naugatuck for the first of two games in the regular season. The Miners have not beaten the Panthers since the school was consolidated six years ago.

Expect a packed house at the TVHS gym.

… WVU will host No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night. The Big 12 is well represented in the ranking. Kansas is No. 2 and West Virginia No. 10.

I guess I’ll have to set my TIVO to record the game on ESPN, since it is being played the same time as the Mingo-Tug Valley game.

… Aaron Dobson, a former standout wide receiver at both South Charleston High and Marshall University has signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Dobson was a 2013 second-round pick of the New England Patriots and spent three seasons with the team, which included two stints on injured reserve. In those three seasons, he totaled 53 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns. His best season was his rookie year, a 37-catch, 519-yard, four-touchdown effort. The Patriots released Dobson in 2016 as part of final roster cuts.

He had a pair of short stints with the Detroit Lions in 2016.

… Even though Alabama is ranked No. 1 and coached by W.Va. native Nick Saban, I predict Clemson to pull off the upset in the college football national championship on Monday. I wrote this article on Sunday, to be published on Tuesday, but put it online on Monday to get my pick out there before the game.

