New year, new beginnings

By Roger Wolfe

Outdoor Columnist

It is hard to believe that the year of 2016 is just a memory and we have all embarked on the great new adventure that is 2017. Full of resolutions and determination to make our wildest aspirations become a reality and make this the best year ever.

With the new year comes a great chance to start over. For the deer hunter, that tag soup that left a bitter taste in your mouth last fall becomes fuel to set out and work harder to fulfill that tag in the coming season. If that means putting out more trail cameras and spending more boot leather, then those items definitely go on the birthday and Father’s Day wish list.

For the turkey hunters who got skunked last spring, it means brushing up on their calling and continually scouting for new areas with more turkeys and always being on the lookout for those wiley ‘ole Toms. Let’s not forget some new camo or hunting blind to help blend in and stay hidden from those keen eyes that tend to pick off the slightest movement and cause the king of the hill thunder-chicken to become the road runner and turn tail for the next ridge.

Fishermen are not immune to the need to set their sights high in the new year, setting their sights on their personal best largemouth bass, walleye, catfish, small mouth bass or even a monster musky. To achieve their goal they will fish more days, cover more water, and find and buy better baits. Whatever it takes to catch the big one.

This drive to succeed is often what makes each hunter or fisherman who he or she is. A famous quote in the outdoor community says, “do the things the way you always have, get the results you have always got.” Sage advice and one that has been proven over and over again.

Successful hunters and fishermen are successful for a reason. It isn’t because these folks are blessed with a lucky horseshoe. It is because they make the resolution to put in the time, effort, and dedication each and every year to do what they can to make their goal ever more achievable.

No matter what goal you set, is the road to get there is seldom easy. Yes, sometimes you get lucky but consistent success takes a lot of work. In the new year if you are looking to better your odds of achieving your goals, now is the time to take the new beginning and make the first steps to make it happen.

There is no time like the present to start working toward your goals. It’s a new year so get out and get started. If it is a big buck or a boss bird your after, grab your shotgun or trusty 22 rifle and do some small game hunting while scouting some likely looking areas for next season’s hunt. This time of year, rut sign from those big bucks is readily seen, and turkeys are highly visable in the barren landscape of winter, making it the perfect time to start scouting.

If you have your sights set on hooking up with that monster fish, get out and get fishing. The weather and water conditions may not be what you prefer, but maybe that is what it takes to put that big boy in the boat.

The moral of the story is that the future starts today. Grab your gear and get after it. Chase that dream each day until it becomes a reality.

Oh, one word of caution, just make sure you get your new hunting and fishing license before you head off to bring home the big one since your old license stayed back in 2016. Start out the new year with a brand new license that is only a few clicks away.