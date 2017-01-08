Marshall beats Charlotte, 4-0 in C-USA

By Chuck McGill

HerdZone.com

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The second-half surge the Marshall men’s basketball team enjoyed Saturday night against Charlotte can’t be summed up by a single statistic.

The Thundering Herd ran away from the visiting 49ers, 110-93, in front of 6,617 at the Henderson Center, the most points a Marshall team has scored in regulation against a Division I opponent since Feb. 19, 1996 (a 111-84 win against East Tennessee State).

The game was tied at intermission, 51-51, before Marshall buried Charlotte in an avalanche of points. The Herd shot 61.5 percent from the field (24 of 39) and 66.7 percent from 3-point range (6 of 9) in the second half, and played so flawlessly on offense at times that the team finished the 20-minute half with twice as many 3-pointers (six) as turnovers (three).

“We knew coming into the game they play a similar style of game,” said senior forward Ryan Taylor, who finished with a double-double (24 points and 14 rebounds). “We knew how it was going to be – up and down, a lot of shots – fun pace; an exciting pace. We just made the plays toward the end and pulled away.”

Taylor nearly pulled off a double-double in the second half alone – 12 points and eight rebounds – but it was the play of teammate and junior guard Jon Elmore that helped the Herd turn a tight game into a double-digit Conference USA win.

Elmore, who also finished with a double-double (29 points and 10 assists), made his first six shots of the second half – all two-pointers – as he eschewed his perimeter play in favor of an array of drives to the basket.

Elmore’s first 12 points of the second half came in a 4-minute, 56-second span that turned a 1-point Herd lead into a 9-point cushion. Elmore made a variety of layups and short jumpers, the first of which came with 17:41 left of the second half and put Marshall up 57-54.

“That’s just our offense; that’s what we want to do,” Elmore said. “We run a lot of pick-and-rolls, up-tempo, we try to exploit other teams’ weaknesses and the pick-and-roll was doing that tonight.”

By the time Elmore had made his sixth consecutive basket of the half – with 12:45 left – the Herd had built a 75-66 lead.

“They had no shot blockers and we kind of – once Jon feels like he’s got an edge, he is taking it all of the way, you know?” Marshall third-year coach Dan D’Antoni said. “(Charlotte) had nobody back there to rim-block.”

Taylor made a layup with 11:12 left of the second half to give Marshall a double-digit lead. The Herd played the rest of the way with at least a double-figure advantage.

“Marshall’s playing at a high level,” Charlotte coach Mark Price said. “We knew that coming in.”

The eye-popping offensive numbers came in the Herd’s second consecutive home game – and second straight slow start.

Marshall opened Thursday’s 90-86 overtime win against Old Dominion by missing its first 10 shots and going scoreless for the first 8:03 of the game. Still, ODU allowed 90 points – the first time in 197 games the Monarchs allowed as many points.

The Herd opened the first five minutes Saturday by missing nine of 11 shots, which included the team’s first three 3-point attempts and four turnovers. Marshall missed seven consecutive shots during the stretch.

But then Marshall made four consecutive 3-pointers and finished the game 12 of 22 (54.5 percent).

“We got hung up a little bit in the first half just with a few defensive things,” Taylor said. “In the second half we were doing what we needed to do on defense and were making shots.”

In his 41st career game, Elmore made his 200th career field goal, his 100th career 3-pointer and passed Marshall great Tamar Slay for No. 19 on the career assists list with 251. Elmore made 8 of 15 shots, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 12 of 15 free throws. He also had two steals.

Taylor’s 24 points ties him with Tom Curry (1984-88) for No. 14 on Marshall’s career scoring list with 1,535 points. Taylor is 58 points away from cracking the program’s top 10 in career scoring.

Other double-figure scorers for the Herd included senior guard Stevie Browning (17 points) and senior guard Austin Loop (15 points). All of Loop’s points came on 3-pointers. He was 5 of 7, and added a season-high three steals.

Marshall improved to 9-0 at home and 4-0 in Conference USA. The Herd will hit the road next week for games at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 12) and UAB (Jan. 14).

“It’s great for our kids,” D’Antoni said of the success. “I’m happy for them.”

COACH’S CORNER

Head coach Dan D’Antoni

Opening Statement:

“Charlotte was about what we expected, they’d get up and down the floor like us. The problem with facing a team like us is that they are so unpredictable, it almost takes the coaching out of it. It was for the players to pull out a win in a game like this, and our players did. I give them all the kudos in the world. We beat [Charlotte] in all different positions tonight. I’m happy for our kids, and we’re now 4-0 in conference, and our RPI jumped to 81.”

On the crowd:

“The crowd pulls us through. I believe we have the 81st home attenandance average among major schools in the country, and it comes from a very small metropolitan area, and a small school. I want to thank them all for coming to the games.”

On the Charlotte defense:

“They had no shot blockers, and we didn’t feel they had anyone to cover Jon [Elmore] or Ryan [Taylor]. To back it in, and then to get three pointers, it’s backbreaking for the other team’s coach. We have good players, and the chemistry is good.”

On the tough early season schedule paying off:

“We’re going to play this thing through all the way to the end, The Herd will be standing at the end no matter what happens. Wait and see how good we’ll be in the tournament. We’ve gotten better based on the tough competition we’ve faced. There’s no reason to not schedule difficult early, unless you’re afraid you’ll lose the confidence of your team. I don’t have to worry about that, our guys will come and play every game and are tough.”

On second half defense:

“Defensively the key to the game was stopping them on the three. We only gave up two in the second half. They went two for eight, and that was a huge part of the game. Coming in they were very tough on that, and we played well there in the second half.”