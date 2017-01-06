Weather forces postponements

The wintry weather that hit the region forced the postponement of several basketball games the last few days.

Both high school and middle school games were postponed on Thursday and Friday, including boys’ and girls’ contests throughout the area.

The No. 1 ranked Class AA Mingo Central Miners were slated to host Cardinal Conference foe Herbert Hoover Friday on Miner Mountain, but the game was postponed, according to Coach Kevin Hatfield. The makeup date for the game is Wednesday, January 25, at 7:30 p.m. There will be a JV game at 5:45 p.m.

Tug Valley was scheduled to travel up U.S. 52 to Huntington to take on St. Joe, but that game was also postponed due to the cold and snowy weather, said Coach Edwyn May. The tentative makeup date for the game is Tuesday, January 31.

Both Mingo Central and Tug Valley girls’ teams had games canceled on Thursday night, during the worst part of the winter storm.

The weather is supposed to warm up the first of the week, so most games that are scheduled should be played, at least early in the week.

Mingo Central is scheduled to travel to Tug Valley on Tuesday night for a big rivalry match-up. The Miners have not defeated the Panthers since Mingo Central became a school six years ago. The first couple of years TVHS was in Class AA, but then dropped down to Class A.

Mingo Central will host Tug Valley on Tuesday, February 7.

Once again this is expected to be a great game. The two schools play home-and-home. This year the rivalry will take a new twist after the transfer of all-state Division One recruit Jeremy Dillon. Dillon played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Tug Valley, but is now at Mingo Central. He helped lead the Miners to the AA state football championship last month.

Belfry was set to travel to Johnson Central for a regional game Friday, but that contest was also canceled, according to Coach Mark Thompson.

Belfry’s Lady Pirates were scheduled to play at Johnson Central Saturday. No word was received on the postponement of that game.

Here is the schedule of games for the Jan. 9 to 14:

BOYS GAMES

Monday, Jan. 9

Wesley Christian at ACA

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Lawrence County at Belfry

Mingo Central at Tug Valley

Calvary Baptist at ACA

Friday, Jan. 13

Mingo at Winfield

Belfry at Phelps

Saturday, Jan. 14

Pikeville at Belfry

Tug Valley at Notre Dame

—

GIRLS GAMES

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Chapmanville at Mingo Central

Thursday, Jan. 12

River View at Tug Valley

Mingo Central at Tolsia

Friday, Jan. 13

Belfry at Pike Central

Saturday, Jan. 14

Tug Valley vs. TBA (HIT)

Wes Wilson Photography Mingo Central sophomore forward Canaan Fletcher (34) is shown playing defense against Tolsia last week. The Miners and most other teams saw their games postponed on Friday due to inclement weather. Mingo Central travels to Tug Valley on Tuesday. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_C-Fletcher.jpg Wes Wilson Photography Mingo Central sophomore forward Canaan Fletcher (34) is shown playing defense against Tolsia last week. The Miners and most other teams saw their games postponed on Friday due to inclement weather. Mingo Central travels to Tug Valley on Tuesday.

Several good games slated for this week