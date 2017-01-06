Future WVU football games announced

Staff Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the completion of the Mountaineers non-conference football schedules through 2021 with the addition of four games, highlighted by the 2020 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against Florida State.

The Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against the Seminoles will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, to open the season on Sept. 5 and will be televised by ESPN or ABC. This will mark the second time that West Virginia will participate in the kickoff event, facing Alabama in the 2014 game in the Georgia Dome. The Crimson Tide won the game, 33-23.

It also will be the fourth meeting with the Seminoles, having faced FSU in the 1982, 2004 and 2010 Gator Bowls.

“The Mountaineers look forward to returning to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and playing in Atlanta’s new premier sports venue,” Lyons said. “We all know that West Virginia and Florida State have met in bowl games before, but this provides a quality regular season matchup for both teams on a national stage. The game will be a great chance for the two fan bases to make a road trip to Atlanta and get the 2020 season started.”

Lyons also added three future games to be played at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, completing the non-conference schedules through the 2021 season: Youngstown State on Sept. 8, 2018, James Madison on Aug. 31, 2019 and Indiana State on Sept. 11, 2021.

The Mountaineers will play host to Youngstown State for the third time in the series, defeating the Penguins in 1938 (27-7) and in 2016 (38-21).

This also will be the third meeting against James Madison with WVU winning 45-10 in 2004 in Morgantown and 42-12 in 2012 in Landover, Md., at FedExField.

The 2021 meeting marks the first meeting with the Sycamores.

Other future non-conference opponents include Pitt and Virginia Tech in 2022, Penn State and Pitt in 2023 and 2024 and Pitt in 2025.

