Miners improve to 6-0

GLEN HAYES – The No. 1 ranked Mingo Central Miners improved to 6-0 with a 78-53 road victory over the Tolsia Rebels Wednesday night.

“I think it is the best we’ve played up to this point,” Miners’ head coach Kevin Hatfield said of his squad. “We ran the ball well and we had five players in double figures.”

Once again junior Jeremy Dillon led the way with 19 points, 15 of those coming in the first half. Dillon cleaned the glass and also pulled down 11 rebounds, dished out 7 assists and had 3 steals for the Miners.

Sophomore Canaan Fletcher finished with 15 points, senior Aaron Banks came off the bench to score 13, senior Keysean Rhodes scored 12 (all in the first half) and sophomore Drew Hatfield added 10 points. Senior center Daniel Buchanan scored 4 points.

Hatfield got in early foul trouble, picking up two personal fouls in the first three minutes of the game and had to sit on the bench most of the first half.

Hatfield said he got good quality minutes off the bench from junior Wes Milan, who scored six points, and Junior Josh Reed, who played a good floor game. “Our other players had to step up and they did,” Hatfield stressed.

“I thought this was the best game Keysean has played,” Coach Hatfield added. “He was more aggressive. He had a good all-around game.” Besides his scoring, Rhodes pulled down 7 rebounds and handed out 6 assists.

Fletcher pulled down 7 rebounds and Buchanan 6 boards for the Miners. “We still need to work on blocking out and hitting the boards,” Hatfield added. “But we’re getting better, but we can get more rebounds. It is something we need to do.”

Mingo Central led 26-17 after one quarter of play and outscored the Rebels 19-10 in the second period to take a 45-27 lead into the dressing room at the half. They outscored Tolsia 17-14 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the final 8 minutes to pull away. Fletcher led the way in the second half with 10 points, while Banks scored 9.

B. Campbell led Tolsia with 17 points, while Jordan Johnson added 10 for the Rebels.

The Miners were a little off at the free throw line making 11-18 for 61 percent, while Tolsia was 4-7 for 57 percent. Mingo Central shot 48 percent from the floor in the game.

Mingo Central fired in seven 3-pointers, including two each by Rhodes, Hatfield and Milam.

Mingo Central is scheduled to host Herbert Hoover in a Cardinal Conference matchup on Miner Mountain on Friday night, weather permitting. Then they are scheduled to travel to Tug Valley on Tuesday night. The Class AA Miners have never defeated the Panthers since the school was consolidated six years ago.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (6-0): 26 19 17 16 – 78

Tolsia (2-3): 17 10 14 12 – 53

Scoring:

Mingo Central: Buchanan 4, Fletcher 14, Rhodes 12, Hatfield 10, Dillon 19, Banks 13, Reed 0, Milam 6.

Tolsia: Presley 7, Switzer 5, Johnson 10, Jude 9, Mollette 5, Campbell 17.

Wes Wilson Photo Mingo Central players are shown celebrating during the Tolsia game on Wednesday night. The Miners, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, improved to 6-0 with a win over the Rebels. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MC-celebration.jpg Wes Wilson Photo Mingo Central players are shown celebrating during the Tolsia game on Wednesday night. The Miners, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, improved to 6-0 with a win over the Rebels. Wes Wilson Photo Miner’s senior guard Keysean Rhodes is shown firing up a jump shot against Tolsia. Rhodes was one of five players in double figures for Mingo Central. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rhodes.jpg Wes Wilson Photo Miner’s senior guard Keysean Rhodes is shown firing up a jump shot against Tolsia. Rhodes was one of five players in double figures for Mingo Central.

