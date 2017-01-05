Mingo Central leading Cardinal Conference

By Kyle Lovern

[email protected]

The Mingo Central Miners, ranked No. 1 in Class AA by the Associated Press poll, are still in first place in the Cardinal Conference.

The Miners are 6-0 overall, and 2-0 in the conference. They were scheduled to play Herbert Hoover on Friday night, but the winter weather could force a postponement of that game.

Sissonville was right behind Mingo Central in the conference at 2-0, but are 3-1 overall. Chapmanville was next at 1-0, but 5-3 overall. Next in the standings are Logan, followed by Nitro, Winfield, Herbert Hoover, Poca, Wayne and Scott.

Poca’s Luke Frampton is first in the scoring leaders in the Cardinal Conference with an average of 21.2 ppg., followed by Drew Williamson of Chapmanville who comes in at 21.0 ppg as of Thursday. Mingo Central’s Jeremy Dillon is third at 20.4 ppg. and David Early of Logan is next at 19.9 ppg.

Miner freshman Drew Hatfield is in the top 20 in the scoring list with an average of 15.4 ppg.

Coach Kevin Hatfield said he likes the fact his team is balanced. They had five players in double figures against Tolsia this week and routinely have four or five players scoring in double digits or in the 8 to 9 point range.

Cardinal Scoring Leaders:

Player, School G Pts Avg

Luke Frampton, Poca 5 106 21.2

Drew Williamson, Chap. 8 168 21.0

Jeremy Dillon, MC 5 102 20.4

David Early, Logan 7 139 19.9

Braeden McGrew, Win. 7 130 18.6

Brady Jones, Sisson. 4 69 17.3

Chance Brown, Siss. 4 67 16.8

Cameron Wallace, Way. 8 132 16.5

Alan Johnson, Scott 7 110 15.7

Drew Hatfield, MC 5 77 15.4

Zack McCutcheon, Sis. 3 46 15.3

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 9 134 14.9

Chase King, Hoover 7 103 14.7

Deshawn Womack, Nit. 9 130 14.4

Brandon Elkins, Scott 7 95 13.6

J.P. Phillips, Poca 5 65 13.0

Michael Pinkerton, Sis. 4 52 13.0

Corey Marcum, Wayne 8 94 11.8

Christian Frye, Winfield 7 81 11.6

Andrew Huff, Winfield 7 78 11.1

Will Akers, Logan 7 77 11.0

Cardinal Conference Standings

Pos. -School – Conf. – All

1. Mingo Central 3-0 6-0

2. Sissonville 2-0 3-1

3. Chapmanville 1-0 5-3

3. Logan 3-2 4-3

5. Nitro 2-2 6-3

5. Winfield 1-1 4-3

7. Herbert Hoover 1-2 4-3

7. Poca 1-2 3-2

9. Wayne 0-3 2-6

10. Scott 0-4 1-6

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner.)