Posted on by

Panthers, Pirates hoops


Tug Valley junior guard Jonathan Blankenship is shown going in for a shot against Belfry during first quarter action.


Tug Valley center Colby Savage is shown going in for a shot versus Belfry.


Belfry guard Devin Varney tries to get a shot off in the lane as Tug Valley’s Colby Savage attempts the block.


Tug Valley junior guard Jonathan Blankenship is shown going in for a shot against Belfry during first quarter action.

Tug Valley center Colby Savage is shown going in for a shot versus Belfry.

Belfry guard Devin Varney tries to get a shot off in the lane as Tug Valley’s Colby Savage attempts the block.

Tug Valley junior guard Jonathan Blankenship is shown going in for a shot against Belfry during first quarter action.
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_c-Blankenship.jpgTug Valley junior guard Jonathan Blankenship is shown going in for a shot against Belfry during first quarter action.

Tug Valley center Colby Savage is shown going in for a shot versus Belfry.
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_c-Colby-Savage.jpgTug Valley center Colby Savage is shown going in for a shot versus Belfry.

Belfry guard Devin Varney tries to get a shot off in the lane as Tug Valley’s Colby Savage attempts the block.
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_c-Devin-Varney.jpgBelfry guard Devin Varney tries to get a shot off in the lane as Tug Valley’s Colby Savage attempts the block.
comments powered by Disqus