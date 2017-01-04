Panthers claw Pirates

NAUGATUCK – Tug Valley defeated visiting Belfry 63-51 in a physical, fast-paced game Tuesday night at the TVHS gym at Naugatuck.

Tug Valley (4-3) held an 18-15 lead after one quarter and 31-27 halftime lead.

The Panthers outscored the Pirates 32-24 in the second half to pull out the victory in the hard-fought contest between two local rivals.

Two technical were whistled in the second quarter, one against the Belfry bench and one against a Tug Valley player. At times the game was heated, and it continued to be intense.

Tyler May had 8 first half points for Tug Valley, while Garrett Brown scored 6. Isiah Roblee led Belfry with 8 first half points, while Devin Varney and Cameron Catron each scored 7 points.

“I thought we were flat defensively, and looked tired, like we were mentally drained,” Tug Valley Coach Ed May said. The Panthers had traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina last week for a 4-game holiday event.

“We didn’t have school today and I hate playing games on days when there’s no school. Defensively, I thought we were bad. Offensively we were aggressive and ran our stuff – we got what we wanted, but just didn’t shoot it great,” May added. “Thought Garrett (Brown) played hard and competed – but just couldn’t get going offensively. I thought about the same with Colby, Levi, and Jonathan – they played hard. We were just flat defensively, but it’s a win and we’ll take it and hopefully get better from it.”

“I didn’t feel we played very good at all. To win big games on the road or at home you have to do all the little things,” said Belfry Coach Mark Thompson. “We didn’t do that last night. We didn’t defend like we should, block-out, or finish in the paint. Tug has a good basketball team and to beat them you have to remain focused and poised. I also felt we allowed the way the game was called to distract us and take us out of the game.”

“Ultimately we have to be better defensively! You can’t allow a player like May to have the open looks he got. We allowed too many straight line drives to the basket and when shots went up we didn’t finish off our defense by blocking out,” Thompson added.

“I still feel we have such a huge upside if we will commit to working hard and improving on all the facets of the game. We have to really want to be good and want to defend,” Thompson concluded.

Tyler May led the Panthers with 25 points, while Jonathan Blankenship added 13. May was 11-12 from the foul line, missing only his final attempt.

Levi Davis added 8, while Brown and Colby Savage each chipped in 6. Brown also had 4 assists. Mason Layne added 3 and Carson May 2 points for Coach May.

For Belfry, now 5-6 on the season, Roblee led the way with 16 points, while Varney added 14 and Catron finished with 9. Koleston Blankenship chipped in 8 for the Pirates and Ryan Jessie added 4 points.

From the field Belfry was 15-38 for 40 percent, including 4-14 from behind the arc. Tug Valley was 21-42 from the floor for 50 percent, including 2-10 from 3-point range.

At the free throw line the Pirates were 17-22 for 77 percent, while Tug Valley 19-26 for 73 percent.

Belfry had 18 rebounds with Catron pulling down 8, while Tug Valley had 25 boards and Brown pulled down 6.

Both team had several turnovers as Belfry had 17 and Tug Valley 16. Catron and Varney both had 4 steals for the visitors, and Man and Brown each had 3 for the Panthers.

Tug Valley will travel to Huntington Friday night to take on St. Joe and then play host to county rival Mingo Central next Tuesday.

Belfry travels Johnson Central Friday and hosts district foe Lawrence County next Tuesday.

Score by quarters:

Belfry (5-6): 15 12 15 9 – 51

Tug (4-3): 18 13 16 16 – 63

Scoring:

Belfry: Catron 9, Roblee 16, Jessie 4, Blankenship 8, Varney 14, Woolum 0 Barker 0.

Tug Valley: May 25, Blankenship 13, Savage 6, Brown 6, Davis 8. Mason Lowe 3, Carson May 2.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Tug Valley guard Levi Davis (25) is shown driving to the basket for a shot against Belfry Tuesday night. The Panthers won the home game. Also pictured are Tug Valley center Colby Savage (33) and Pirate players Koleston Blankenship (5), Justin Barker (behind Davis) and Isiah Roblee (10). http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Levi-Davis.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Tug Valley guard Levi Davis (25) is shown driving to the basket for a shot against Belfry Tuesday night. The Panthers won the home game. Also pictured are Tug Valley center Colby Savage (33) and Pirate players Koleston Blankenship (5), Justin Barker (behind Davis) and Isiah Roblee (10).

