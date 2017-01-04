UPIKE Men’s Basketball Up to No. 12

Staff Report

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – With three straight wins since the last rankings were released, the University of Pikeville men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 12 in the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Tuesday.

UPIKE is one of three Mid-South Conference teams in the poll, including second-ranked Georgetown and No. 20 Cumberlands. Lindsey Wilson is listed among the teams receiving votes.

The Bears still have to face Cumberlands at least twice this season, on the road on Jan. 21 and at home on Feb. 25, while they have just one game left against Georgetown at its gym on Jan. 26. UPIKE lost to the Tigers 69-59 back in November when they were also ranked second nationally.

Since the last set of rankings in early December, UPIKE has gone on to capture wins at home against Bob Jones (N.C.), on the road against Florida National and a lopsided neutral-court decision over St. Mary (Kan.).

UPIKE has the distinction of being ranked in the most consecutive top-25 polls of any team in the nation at 53 straight mentions, dating back to the start of the 2012-13 season.

LSU Alexandria sits atop the poll with all 10 first-place votes, while Biola (Calif.) rounds out the top three behind Georgetown.

Next up for the Bears is a home contest against Simmons at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in the East Ky. Expo Center.

UPIKE Women’s Basketball Jumps One Spot to No. 23 in NAIA Poll

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The University of Pikeville women’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 23 in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll Top-25 released on Tuesday.

The Bears are 3-1 since the last rankings came out in early December, including a 61-52 win over then-No. 18 Bethel (Tenn.) on Dec. 17 in Campbellsville. The only loss out of the four games came on a last-season 3-pointer against Mobile (Ala.) for a 73-72 loss on Dec. 18.

This is the 21st straight poll the Bears have been included in, starting with the Feb. 17 rankings during the 2014-15 season.

Five Mid-South Conference teams are included in the poll, starting with No. 4 Lindsey Wilson, then No. 7 Campbellsville, No. 10 Shawnee State, No.15 Cumberland (Tenn.) and No. 23 UPIKE rounding out the list.

UPIKE will quickly be matched up against one off those teams as Campbellsville comes to the East Ky. Expo Center at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then the next week the Bears will travel to Lindsey Wilson on Thursday and Cumberland on Saturday, making for likely three straight games against ranked opponents.

