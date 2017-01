Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

Mingo Central junior guard Jeremy Dillon is shown firing up a jump shot in a recent game against Poca. The Miners, now ranked No. 1 in Class AA, will be in action tonight (Wednesday) as they travel up U.S. 52 to take on the Tolsia Rebels. Mingo Central is 5-0 on the season. They play at home on Friday as they host Cardinal Conference member Herbert Hoover.