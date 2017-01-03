Prep Roundup

Tug Valley 63, Union City 48

By Kyle Lovern

WILMINGTON, NC – The Tug Valley Panthers finished 2-2 in a holiday tourney it participated in played in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Panther defeated Union City, Tennessee 65-48 in their final game before heading back to West Virginia. Union City has a record of 12-4 and one of their players, Patrick Steward, will be playing D-1 at Ole Miss.

Tug Valley led 30-27 at the half. The tourney was played with two 16 minute halves, rather than four 8-minute quarters.

Junior Tyler May followed his 34 point game by scoring 24 in the win over Union City. He also dished out 5 assists. Junior forward Garrett Brown scored a career high 18 points and pulled down 9 rebounds for Coach Edwyn May’s squad.

Junior guard Jonathan Blankenship scored 6 points, Levi Davis scored 7 and dished out 6 assists, Colby Savage added 8 points and Carson May chipped in two.

Stewart led the Tennessee team with 14 points, while Jermize Weddle scored 13 and Tyler Warton 9 points.

The Panthers were slated to host Belfry for only their second home game of the season on Tuesday night.

Score by halves:

Tug Valley: 30 35 – 65

Union City: 27 21 – 48

Score by quarters:

Tug Valley: Blankenship 6, May 24, Brown 18, Davis 7, Savage 8, May 2.

Union City: Stewart 14, Weddle 13, Meadows 4, Malone 3, Woodword 5, Warton 9.

—

Belfry downs Prestonsburg 63-50

GOODY, Ky. – Koleston Blankenship scored 27 points to lead Belfry to a 63-50 win over Prestonsburg on the final night of the 42nd Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic Friday at the BHS gym.

The junior guard swished 15-17 free throws as part of his game-high 27 points. Blankenship also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Junior center Ryan Jessie added 9 points, while senior guards Austin Woolum and Cameron Catron scored 8 and 7 points. Isiah Roblee and Jarrett James each chipped in 6, while Justin Barker scored 2 points.

Chandler Nelson scored 13 to lead Prestonsburg, while Austin Endicott added 12 points.

Both teams committed 14 turnovers, but the Pirates were able to pull away with the home victory.

The Pirates were 18-48 for 38 percent, including just 2-13 from behind the arc. Belfry was 25-28 at the foul line for 89 percent.

The Blackcats were 12-17 at the foul line for 71 percent.

Score by quarters:

P’burg (1-12): 9 15 10 16 – 50

Belfry (5-5): 16 17 7 23 – 63

Scoring:

Prestonsburg: Chandler Nelson 13, Austin Endicott 12, Wes Hager 9, Drake Nunnery 7, Blake Slone 4, Dalton Trusty 4, Blake Slone 1.

Belfry: Woolum 8, Catron 7, Roblee 5, Jessie 9, Blankenship 27, Barker 2, James 5.

—

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belfry 60, Pike Central 49

GOODY, Ky. – Lena Hairston, a junior point guard, fired in 24 points as Belfry beat district foe Pike Central 60-49.

Lady Pirate 8th-grader MacKenzie Maynard had 11 blocked shots in this game, the first Belfry girls’ player known to have reached double figures in that stat. She also scored 7 points.

Robbi Brewer and Hairston each pulled down 8 rebounds. Brewer and Linzee Phillips added 7 points each, while Kailee Rash and Ariel Mounts scored 6 apiece.

Cassidy Mullins led the Lady Hawks with 14 points, while Hailey Boyd added 11.

Score by quarters:

Pike Cent. (10-7): 7 15 13 14 – 49

Belfry (6-5): 8 14 20 18 – 60

Scoring:

PC: Cassidy Mullins 14, Hailey Boyd 11, Kaitlyn Keathley 4, Bailey Birchfield 3, Chloe Neece 5, Kylea Stanley 12.

B: Hairston 24, Rash 6, Keene 3, Brewer 7, Maynard 7, Phillips 7, Mounts 6.

—

ACA 46, Tug Valley 33

LENORE – The ACA girls defeated Tug Valley 46-33 in a recent game played at Lenore.

Jenna Wagoner led the Lady Eagles with 19 points, while Tommie Mounts scored 16. Svannah Hinton chipped in 6 points, while J0rdan Preece scored 4 and Olivia Davis one point.

Emily Colegrove scored 16 for the Lady Panthers, while Sydney White added 9 points, Bree Thompson 6 and Bekah White 2.

The game was close at the half as ACA led 25-21, but the Lady Eagles of coach Krista Hignite pulled away in the second half.

