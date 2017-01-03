Marshall beats Florida Atlantic

Staff Report

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Senior forward Ryan Taylor’s (Indianapolis) 31st career double-double from a career-high 31 points and a season-high 13 rebounds helped give the Marshall men’s basketball team an 89-72 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls on Monday evening.

With the win, the Herd’s record moves up to 9-6 (2-0 in Conference USA), while the Owls fall to 4-9 (0-2, C-USA).

In the process of getting his double-double, Taylor became the fourth player in Herd history to have 1,400 career points and 800 career rebounds. Redshirt freshman Christian Thieneman (Louisville, Ky.) added a career-high 10 points and seven rebounds, while senior guard Stevie Browning (Logan, W.Va.) had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Herd pulled out to an early 12-6 lead at the 15:51 mark thanks to buckets from Browning, junior guard Jon Elmore (Charleston, W.Va.) and senior guard Austin Loop (South Webster, Ohio). The Owls fought back to make it a six-point Marshall lead at the 14:20 mark, but the Herd pulled away.

Marshall jumped to a 23-16 lead at the 10:58 mark before going on a 10-point run. Freshman guard Ky’re Allison (Portsmouth, Ohio), Milan Mijovic (Belgrade, Serbia), C.J. Burks (Martinsburg, W.Va.) all contributed points in the run to make it 33-16 at the 4:58 point.

The Herd added 10 more points, which included four points from Taylor and three from Browning. FAU battled back thanks to a Marshall scoring drought in the final minutes to make the score 43-34, Herd, going into halftime.

Marshall went 16-of-38 (42.1 percent) from the field, 7-of-15 (46.7 percent) from three-point land and 4-of-10 from the free throw line. The Herd held the Owls to 12-of-33 (36.4 percent) shooting and 1-of-9 (11.1 percent) from three-pointers.

Both sides began the second half pretty evenly matched, as both teams battled to a 15-11 run to make it 56-44, Marshall, at the 13:59 mark. From there, the Herd pulled away with a 14-9 run thanks to Taylor scoring 10 points and Thienaman collecting four of his own to give Marshall a 70-53 lead at 9:06.

From there the Herd made an 11-5 run to make it 81-58 at the 5:34 mark thanks to points from Elmore, Browning, C.J. Burks (Martinsburg, W.Va.) and Loop.

Marshall pulled the starters with less than 2:00 to go and closed out the game, 89-72.

The Herd finished the game shooting 34-of-72 (47.2 percent) from field goals, 12-of-26 (46.2 percent) from behind the arc and 9-of-20 (45.0 percent) from the free throw line. Marshall held the Owls to 26-of-74 (35.1 percent) shooting and 3-of-17 (17.6 percent) from three-pointers. That 17.6 percent was a season-low for Herd opponents.

That was the first time this season that Marshall held an opponent to under 20 percent from three-point land.

COACH’S CORNER

Head coach Dan D’Antoni:

“This is a better start to conference play than the last two years. I thought we played really well. I thought we got sloppy at some points. We turned some things over that we shouldn’t have done. We had 10 days on the road. That’s a long time for these kids, so they’re a little fatigued. We will look at the tape and see if we can fix it. We are 2-0, so I’m going to enjoy it for a day.”

On how the team has changed since D’Antoni’s first ever road trip in Conference USA:

“We’re going to get better as we apply this. With that first group in 2013, that was a brand new world for them. I just keep trying to give them credit for changing the attitude and image of the team. They earned respect for Marshall basketball. This group is certainly plays well. The ball has movement and it’s fun to watch.”