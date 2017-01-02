A look back at 2016

Wow! Where has the time gone? It is hard to believe that we are just about to start a new year. I was just getting used to the last one.

The old adage says that time flies when you are having fun, well 2016 must have been one heck of a ride! It flew by in the blink of an eye. Seems that only yesterday we were stuck in the deep freeze of February praying for warmer weather.

Then the temperatures started to rise and we were spending our days trout fishing in one of the state’s many put-and-take trout streams catching a brace of fresh fish for dinner or maybe even fly fishing the back country streams looking for native brook trout.

Trout season was still in full swing when the gobblers started to announce their morning wake up call and strut around for all the ladies to see. The Mountain State had a great Spring Gobbler season in 2016 harvesting 10,369 birds state wide. It would be a huge surprise if the 2017 season isn’t just as good come April.

From running the ridges chasing turkeys straight back to the streams to catch some smallmouth bass, the summer was full of fishing opportunities. Most of the state had a hot and dry summer which brought river levels down and kept them clear for much of the summer.

This meant plenty of beautiful days to spend wade fishing or floating around on the lakes and rivers. The surge of watercraft floating down any of the nearby rivers was a sure testament to the great weather we had to get outdoors over this past summer.

It seems that, now a days, having a kayak is the thing to do and it is great to see everyone putting them to good use. The only hope is that the coming year is just as great for hitting the waters and hauling in some fish.

The heat wave and sunny days of summer even stuck around well into the fall hunting seasons making it difficult to decide if you wanted to grab your bow or your fishing rod as you headed out the door. I may even know an outdoorsman or two who opted for the golf course instead of the tree stand a day or two just because it was “too hot to hunt!”

The buck firearm season rolled through with some high winds and less than stellar weather conditions for much of the state, but hunters still managed a respectable harvest of 45,871 bucks. This number is down some 25% last year, but still well within the acceptable range or what the WVDNR was hoping for.

Despite the above average and unseasonably warm temperatures, and sometimes raging winds, many hunters stuck it out and managed to take some great trophy bucks all over the state. A quick scroll through social media and you will see some big bucks coming from nearly every county.

The old stigma that you had to hunt the coalfields for a big buck is officially gone. Whether it is the current deer management plan, hunters being more willing to pass younger or the fact that we have had a great run of good luck, big deer are being shot in every corner of the state. That is definitely something to be excited about in the coming year.

Oh, and let’s not forget possibly one of the most historic moments in the outdoors from the year that was 2016, for the first time in over 140 years West Virginia has a free ranging elk herd. Just imagine the fall of 2017 when you are sitting in your deer stand or taking a stroll for some squirrel hunting action and you have the opportunity to hear the majestic bugle of a bull elk echoing through the hills.

Personally, I can’t wait! It may be a few years before anyone has the opportunity to draw a tag and hunt one of the replanted regal beasts, but if this restocking program does half as well as the turkey stocking program did 40 plus years ago, then many of us may very well get that opportunity.

When you pause to think about it, 2016 was another great year not only for the wildlife, but for the outdoorsmen and women of the state. With the history and heritage of the woods-wise in our state, 2017 can only continue the tradition of being another great year.

So, from my family to yours, may you have a Happy and Blessed New Year and may you have many opportunities to get out and enjoy the wilds around us in the coming year.

These elk transplanted from The Land Between the Lakes National Recreational Area in Kentucky represent the first free ranging elk herd in the Mountain State in over 140 years. Keep your eyes open as you travel Rt. 119 through the Coalfields for a glimpse of these majestic creatures as they roam around their new home. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WV-Elk-CMYK.jpg These elk transplanted from The Land Between the Lakes National Recreational Area in Kentucky represent the first free ranging elk herd in the Mountain State in over 140 years. Keep your eyes open as you travel Rt. 119 through the Coalfields for a glimpse of these majestic creatures as they roam around their new home.