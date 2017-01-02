Mingo Central ranked No. 1 in Class AA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA
1. Capital (4) 3-1 81 1
2. Musselman 6-0 67 T8
(tie) Woodrow Wilson (2) 2-1 67 T2
4. University (2) 6-0 60 7
5. Huntington 4-1 59 4
6. Martinsburg 5-1 48 3
7. George Washington 5-1 42 6
8. Morgantown (1) 5-1 38 T8
9. South Charleston 3-2 29 5
10. Hedgesville (1) 8-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 17, Parkersburg 8, Parkersburg South 6, Jefferson 4.
Class AA
1. Mingo Central (4) 5-0 93 5
2. Bluefield (4) 6-0 88 4
3. Fairmont Senior (2) 5-2 85 1
4. Philip Barbour 6-1 53 NR
5. Poca 3-2 42 2
6. Westside 4-2 41 3
7. Wyoming East 4-1 32 NR
8. Chapmanville 5-2 25 6
9. East Fairmont 5-2 16 NR
10. Nitro 6-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 12, Point Pleasant 12, James Monroe 10, Sissonville 8, North Marion 7, Shady Spring 6, Herbert Hoover 3, Robert C. Byrd 2, River View 1, Logan 1.
Class A
1. Wheeling Central (6) 7-1 95 3
2. Notre Dame (3) 4-1 92 1
3. Ravenswood 4-1 70 2
4. Fayetteville (1) 6-0 68 6
5. St. Marys 4-1 44 NR
6. Madonna 4-2 33 NR
7. Bishop Donahue 5-2 29 9
8. Williamstown 6-2 27 NR
9. Saint Joseph Central 3-5 17 4
10. Parkersburg Catholic 4-2 15 5
Others receiving votes: South Harrison 13, Pocahontas County 8, Charleston Catholic 7, Tucker County 7, Paw Paw 6, Tolsia 5, Tug Valley 4, Pendleton County 4, Trinity 3, Webster County 3.