Mingo Central ranked No. 1 in Class AA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAA

1. Capital (4) 3-1 81 1

2. Musselman 6-0 67 T8

(tie) Woodrow Wilson (2) 2-1 67 T2

4. University (2) 6-0 60 7

5. Huntington 4-1 59 4

6. Martinsburg 5-1 48 3

7. George Washington 5-1 42 6

8. Morgantown (1) 5-1 38 T8

9. South Charleston 3-2 29 5

10. Hedgesville (1) 8-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 17, Parkersburg 8, Parkersburg South 6, Jefferson 4.

Class AA

1. Mingo Central (4) 5-0 93 5

2. Bluefield (4) 6-0 88 4

3. Fairmont Senior (2) 5-2 85 1

4. Philip Barbour 6-1 53 NR

5. Poca 3-2 42 2

6. Westside 4-2 41 3

7. Wyoming East 4-1 32 NR

8. Chapmanville 5-2 25 6

9. East Fairmont 5-2 16 NR

10. Nitro 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 12, Point Pleasant 12, James Monroe 10, Sissonville 8, North Marion 7, Shady Spring 6, Herbert Hoover 3, Robert C. Byrd 2, River View 1, Logan 1.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (6) 7-1 95 3

2. Notre Dame (3) 4-1 92 1

3. Ravenswood 4-1 70 2

4. Fayetteville (1) 6-0 68 6

5. St. Marys 4-1 44 NR

6. Madonna 4-2 33 NR

7. Bishop Donahue 5-2 29 9

8. Williamstown 6-2 27 NR

9. Saint Joseph Central 3-5 17 4

10. Parkersburg Catholic 4-2 15 5

Others receiving votes: South Harrison 13, Pocahontas County 8, Charleston Catholic 7, Tucker County 7, Paw Paw 6, Tolsia 5, Tug Valley 4, Pendleton County 4, Trinity 3, Webster County 3.

