Kinder leaving on a high note

RED JACKET – Mingo Central head football coach Yogi Kinder is leaving high school football on a high note. After leading the Miners to the Class AA state championship in just the sixth year of existence for the consolidated school, Kinder is stepping down after almost 40 years as a coach.

Even though the season and his long career ended on a high note, It’s been a tough year for Kinder and his family. His daughter Karla Kinder Staton passed away last January after a lingering illness.

Just weeks prior to his daughter’s passing, Mingo Central was in Class AA semi-finals for the first time in school history and the longtime coach had contemplated hanging up his coaching whistle.

Kinder wasn’t sure he was going to come back to coach this past season, but now he needed football more than ever before. The pain of losing a child is something no one should have to ever deal with.

“This has been a terrible year,” Kinder said of his family’s loss.

“But it was a good year football-wise. I needed football more than they needed me this year. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Football has been his life for so many years, first as a player in the early ‘70s at his alma-mater Matewan High School and then as that school’s coach. He had success at Matewan. Kinder, took Matewan to the Class A title game four times between 1987-93 and won the 1993 title against Valley Wetzel

“It’s been a good ride,” Kinder said in a recent interview at his office at Mingo Central. “I’ve really enjoyed it. Looking back – which is what I’ve done in the last couple of weeks. I remember all of the players, the people who helped me and those who helped me coach. Some of them have been around since I started.” Kinder said there are just too many to thank to start mentioning names, but he has many who have been with him for years – from Matewan High School and on to the consolidation and his six years at Mingo Central.

“You have to surround yourself with good people and I’ve done that,” a sentimental Kinder added. “You build so many relationships. That is something that a lot of people don’t understand. It’s not always about the wins – but all of the lifelong relationships you build with these players. You can’t put a price on that.”

Kinder gave much of the credit to his assistant coaches for the undefeated 14-0 season culminating with the Class AA state title. “I was more like the old daddy. Most of these guys have been around me since they were little and they played for me.”

“We just kept getting better and better,” Kinder said of the 2016 Miners’ squad. “We got lucky that we didn’t have any major injuries.”

Kinder knows his team peaked at the right time. They finished the regular season strong with a perfect 10-0 mark, but come playoff time Mingo Central seemed to be clicking on all cylinders.

“Hunt really came along at the end of the football season. That was tough on him because he had a bad injury last year (broken leg) – but I saw him getting more confident each week. So we kept giving him the ball,” Kinder said of his tough senior running back. “He was a big part down the stretch. You have to run the football in the playoffs.”

“Jeremy (Dillon) coming up here really put us over the top,” Kinder said. “He is the real deal. He is a good football player – but not only that – he is a great kid too. I was happy that he came back up here. We didn’t know he was coming until he walked in the first day of practice. I’m glad he made that decision.”

Dillon, a junior quarterback, just won the Kennedy Award as the Mountain State’s top football player. He was also selected as the state’s top QB winning the J.R. House Award and was captain of the offense on the W.Va. Sports Writers Class AA All-State team.

“This is the best bunch of skill people that I’ve ever had,” Kinder said. “We had six or seven receivers who could catch the ball.”

“This was the best offensive line that I’ve coached in a long, long time,” Kinder said. “These guys knew the schemes. Joey (Fields) did a good job with our offensive line. I can’t say enough about him. He has a good future in this game. He reminds me of me when I was younger.”

“They have a good nucleus coming back,” Kinder said of the Miners’ football rosters. “If they can keep this coaching staff together, they can do well next year.”

Kinder said the Miners’ JV teams have been good the last couple of years which helps the program.

The fiery coach praised several players on this year’s team. He is still as proud as a peacock and still getting congratulations from fans when he attends Miners’ basketball games.

Kinder said it was a little tough the first couple of years blending four high schools together that had been rivals in the past. “It was a lot tougher than I thought it would be,” Kinder added. “A long time ago if they would have consolidated we would have been tougher than nails.”

Kinder talked about some of the good teams fielded by the Matewan Tigers, Williamson Wolfpack, Gilbert Lions and Burch Bulldogs in the 1990s and early 2000s. “We would have won several state championships if consolidation would have come sooner,” Kinder stressed.

However at the time the schools consolidated, the numbers were down at each school and the small Class A programs suffered because of that.

“Me and coach Carter (Gordon) talked about that the other day,” Kinder said. “Timing is important. Now they all play for Mingo Central.”

Kinder and his assistants kept working to mesh the players together and continued to work year after year. They got a weight program going at the new Harless Stadium sports complex.

The school made the playoffs in only the second season and continued to do so. Each year they climbed the ladder. They finally won a playoff game in 2014. Then in 2015 they made it to the semi-finals and had wins over perennial Class AA powers Wayne and Bluefield.

“Last year we went up and battled Bluefield at their place. They hadn’t lost a home game in years,” Kinder recalled. “I thought – hmmm – we are starting to turn the corner.”

He said last year (2015) if not for the injuries, that the Miners may have done even better.

“I didn’t want to give it up when they had a bad team,” Kinder stressed. So he is leaving the program on a high note and in good shape.

Kinder said coaching is in “his blood.” He said don’t be surprised if he ends up coaching again. “In a way – I think I might try it again … then the next day you think you’ve done this enough.”

He and his wife Eva Lynn like to travel. They recently went on a holiday vacation to Florida. So he could sit back and enjoy retirement, but he may end up back on a sideline in the future. Just not at Mingo Central.

“I’m in limbo right now,” Kinder concluded. “I’m part of this school. I’m sure glad that things worked out the way they did for the football program.”

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

File Photo/Kyle Lovern Mingo Central football coach Yogi Kinder is retiring. This photos shows Kinder in the early 1990s when he guided the Matewan Tigers to the playoffs and a Class A state title. Kinder led the Miners to their first-ever Class AA state championship this season. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Yogi-cmyk.jpg File Photo/Kyle Lovern Mingo Central football coach Yogi Kinder is retiring. This photos shows Kinder in the early 1990s when he guided the Matewan Tigers to the playoffs and a Class A state title. Kinder led the Miners to their first-ever Class AA state championship this season. Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central’s Yogi Kinder is pictured outside of the Miner’s dressing room standing by the “Pillar,” which is made of a lump of coal. The Pillar reads, “Dedicated to the Mingo Central High School Football Team and the hard working individuals both on and off the field who have sacrificed their lives to have earned the right to be called Miners.” http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Yogi.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central’s Yogi Kinder is pictured outside of the Miner’s dressing room standing by the “Pillar,” which is made of a lump of coal. The Pillar reads, “Dedicated to the Mingo Central High School Football Team and the hard working individuals both on and off the field who have sacrificed their lives to have earned the right to be called Miners.”