Panthers pick up win in NC tourney

WILMINGTON, NC – The Tug Valley Panther picked up their first win in the Joe Miller Phenom Hoops Tournament held in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Panthers got 34 points from junior all-state guard Tyler May, including five 3-pointers, to win 58-42. may was 5-10 from 3-point land for 50 percent, 6-12 on his 2-point field goal tries and 6-6 at the free throw line.

Kingston High School is a school with more than 1,200 students, grades 9-12, and is considered Class AA in North Carolina. They have won 3 championships in last 5 years, according to statistician Dr. Jerry Mounts.

The school is led by a couple of D-1 recruits, Mounts said.

Jonathan Blankenship added 7 points for Coach Ed May’s Panther squad. Colby Savage and Levi Davis chipped in 6 points each, while Garrett Brown added 5.

Tug Valley was scheduled to play again on Friday, before heading back to West Virginia. They are scheduled to host Belfry, Ky. on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd at the TVHS gym in Naugatuck.

Score by quarters:

Kingston: 17 25 – 42

Tug Valley: 23 35 – 58

Scoring:

Kingston: D. Branch 2, O. Simmons 2, T. Moore 4, D. Dunn 12, G. Pearsall 4, R. Clark 14, D. Burnett 2.

Tug Valley: J. Blankenship 7, T. May 34, G. Brown 5, L. Davis 6, C. Savage 6.

Tyler May http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_c-Tyler-May-2.jpg Tyler May