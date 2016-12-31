Belfry falls in Schoolboy Classic

By Kyle Lovern

[email protected]

GOODY, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates lost their second game in the 42nd Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Thursday night falling to Madison Southern 69-46.

Both teams committed several turnovers, with Belfry having 17 and the visitors 15.

Madison Southern jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead and continued to build on that to pull away with the victory.

Isiah Roblee and Koleston Blankenship led Belfry with 11 points each.

Caleb Miller fired in 18 points for Madison Southern, Shawn Short added 14 and Michael Jefferson 10.

Belfry was 17-49 shooting from the floor for 35 percent, including 6-27 from behind the arc. The Pirates were 6-11at the foul line for 54 percent.

The visitors made 50 percent of their shots, making 26-52, including 8-23 from the 3-point line. They were 9-14 at the foul line.

Score by quarters:

Madison (7-3): 17 18 19 13 – 69

Belfry (4-5): 9 11 12 14 – 46

Scoring:

Madison Southern: Noah Marshall 4, Bryan Rose 7, Michael Jefferson 10, Shawn Short 14, Caleb Miller 18, Troy Boggs 7, Nathan Prewitt 2, Tre McCreath 3, Joseph Hill 4.

Belfry: Catron 3, Roblee 11, Jessie 4, Blankenship 11, Barker 5, Varney 3, James 5, Stack 2, May 2.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)