Many great sports figures passed in 2016

The sports world lost a lot of big names in 2016.

Probably the biggest and one of the most iconic was boxer Muhammed Ali. There was no bigger name in the sports world from the 1960s until his death this year.

Other notable deaths this past year from the sports world were hockey legend Gordie Howe, former coaches Pat Summit, Ted Marchibroda, Bill Foster, Dennis Green and Buddy Ryan, baseball player and announcer Joe Garagiola, basketball players Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Nate Thurmond, Clyde Lovellette and Jim McMillan. Baseball’s Monte Irvin, Dick McAuliffe and Jose Fernandez.

Then there were colorful sports announcers Bud Collins, John Saunders and most recently Craig Sager.

Golf legend Arnold “Arnie” Palmer, who had recently spent time at the Greenbrier in W.Va, also died in 2016.

SHORT STUFF: Belfry senior defensive end Austin Hall was a first team all-district selection. That team was recently released by Belfry High School. The Williamson Daily News inadvertently left Hall’s name out of a recent story on Pirate players who were honored on that squad. We regret the omission and congratulate Hall on his honor as first team all-district.

… The annual Hatfield – McCoy Shootout will be held at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday, January 20-21. This year’s high school basketball showcase will be two nights. Several top teams from W.Va., Ky. and Tennessee will be playing this year. The complete schedule of games will be announced at a later date. Marcum Law Office is the lead sponsor this year and the tourney is under the direction of Mark Whitt.

…Williamson Middle School will be holding its 3rd Annual Shoot for a Cure. The Wolfpack basketball teams will play Lenore on Thursday, Jan. 5 with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game to follow 20 minutes after the first contest. The coaches encourage everyone to wear pink in honor of those who are or have battled cancer.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Tug Valley Relay for Life.

… West Virginia senior center Tyler Orlosky was named to the Senior CLASS All-America First Team as announced by the organization. Orlosky, who also was named to the Associated Press, Football Writers’ Association, USA Today, CBSSports.com, SBNation, He is a two-time team captain, one of three finalists for the 2016 Rimington Trophy and was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection. He was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

… To all of the local players, coaches and fans I wish you a great season in 2017 and a very happy New Year!

