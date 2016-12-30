Miners erase Dots

RED JACKET – The Mingo Central Miners earned a hard-fought 62-55 overtime win over Poca in a thrilling Cardinal Conference basketball game on Thursday night on Miner Mountain at the MCHS gym.

Coming into the game, Mingo Central was ranked No. 5 in Class AA in the pre-season poll, while Poca was No. 2. This was the first time the Miners have beaten the Dots since joining the Cardinal Conference. MCHS was 0-9 against Poca until Thursday night.

The game saw a pair of Division One recruits, 6-foot-5 junior Jeremy Dillon of Mingo Central and 6-foot-4 senior Luke Frampton of Poca. Dillon has verbally committed to Marshall, while Frampton is headed to Davidson next year.

The Miners led 12-7 after the first quarter after jumping out to a 9-0 lead. The Dots Coach Derek Ragle called a timeout to break the early MCHS momentum.

The Dots outscored Mingo 15-14 in the second quarter, but the Miners had a 26-22 lead at the half. Frampton only had a pair of free throws in the first quarter; however he scored 11 in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of 3-point plays the old-fashioned way. The senior gave Poca a 15-14 lead.

However Miners’ senior center Daniel Buchanan scored down in the low post, followed by a basket from sophomore Canaan Fletcher, which gave the home team an 18-15 lead. After the teams traded baskets, Fletcher swished in a 3-pointer from the top of the key and another put-back under the basket to give his team a 26-20 advantage. Poca got a tip-in at the buzzer to cut the lead to four, 26-22.

Dillon, who came into the game averaging 22 points, sat out the entire second quarter due to foul trouble. The Miners’ coaching staff decided to play it safe as the lanky junior picked up his second foul early in the game.

But as Dillon stated, his teammates picked up the slack. “I got in foul trouble early, and my team stepped up and played outstanding. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Fletcher finished with 10 first half points, while freshman Drew Hatfield fired in a pair of 3-pointers for 6 points.

The third quarter belonged to Poca as they outscored Mingo 19-13. It was highlighted for the visitors as Frampton got a rare 4-point play after he was fouled on long 3-pointer. That gave his team a 41-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The two Class AA powers continued to battle the rest of the game, trading baskets. Hatfield fired in another long three to tie the game at 44-all at the 6:10 mark. Frampton answered with a driving layup for another old-fashioned 3-point play to give the Dots the lead 47-44. Another Poca basket gave them a 4-point advantage.

Then Hatfield swished in another 3-pointer and Fletcher got an offensive rebound and the southpaw banked it in to tie the game at 49-49 with 3:04 left in regulation.

“”I thought going into the game that the team was really focused and prepared, I knew that early on when Jeremy was in foul trouble that me and a couple other guys had to step up and make a big impact,” Drew Hatfield said.

Poca had a shot to win, but Frampton missed a jumper and senior 6th man Aaron Banks came up with a big rebound with 44 seconds left. Mingo Central held the ball for one shot. However, Dillon was called for an offensive foul with 5.7 left on the clock. A desperation shot at the buzzer fell short and the game went into overtime.

Mingo Central got the tip heading into the 4:00 minute OT and senior Keshean Rhodes drove down for a contested layup. He was fouled and made the foul shot to give the Miners a 52-49 lead. Then after a good defensive stand, Banks scored an important layup to give his team a little breathing room at 54-49.

J. Phillips hit a big 3-pointer for Poca as the visitors continued to fight to cut the MCHS lead to 54-52.

Rhodes and Dillon made some clutch free throws in OT, and Rhodes came up with a big steal and the Miners were able to pull out the big win in the closing seconds.

“It was a hard fought game and came down to overtime,” Frampton said after the game. “It was close – they made some good plays and free throws in overtime. That was a tough loss. I’m proud of my guys. We had a lot of guys to step up tonight.”

“I’m really proud of the team,” Mingo Central Coach Kevin Hatfield said after the game. “That was a tough, hard-fought chess match. You had two really good players going at each other in Frampton and Dillon.”

“I thought Drew stepped up big-time. He has struggled with his shot a little bit the last couple of games,” Hatfield said of the young guard. “He hit some big 3’s for us.”

“Winning that tip was really big in overtime,” Hatfield stressed. “We got the points, then got a stop and got to run some clock. I’m proud of them.”

Hatfield led Mingo Central with 21 points, leading four players in double figures. Fletcher had 13, Dillon 12 and Rhodes finished with 10. Buchanan had 4 early points, while Banks scored 2.

Banks had 8 rebounds, a couple of steals and hustled for a couple of loose basketballs. Buchanan and Fletcher had 7 boards each and Hatfield dished out 4 assists. “Banks continues to give us a spark off the bench every game. I think he played 3 ½ quarters,” Hatfield said of Banks.

Frampton led Poca with 22 points, while Phillips scored 12 and Mitchell Hoffman added 10. The Dots were a perfect 8-8 at the foul line, while the Miners were 14-20 for 70 percent and made 46 percent of their shots from the floor.

Mingo Central only had seven turnovers in the contest.

The Miners will have some time to rest before heading to Tolsia on Wednesday, Jan. 4th and then they play host to Herbert Hoover on Friday, Jan. 6th.

Poca will host Winfield on Friday, Jan. 6th.

Score by quarters:

Poca (3-2): 7 15 19 8 6 – 55

Mingo (5-0) 12 14 13 10 15 – 62

Scoring:

Poca: L. Frampton 22, J. Phillips 12, B. Skeens 2, M. Hoffman 10, E. McKneely 6.

Mingo: D. Buchanan 4, C. Fletcher 13, K. Rhodes 10, D. Hatfield 21, J. Dillon 12, A. Banks 2, J. Reed 0.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central sophomore forward Canaan Fletcher (34) is shown scoring a basket against Poca on Thursday night. The Miners defeated the Dots in overtime. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Canaan.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central sophomore forward Canaan Fletcher (34) is shown scoring a basket against Poca on Thursday night. The Miners defeated the Dots in overtime. Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Senior Daniel Buchanan (44) is shown going up for a basket in first quarter action helping the Miners take an early lead. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dan-B.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Senior Daniel Buchanan (44) is shown going up for a basket in first quarter action helping the Miners take an early lead. Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Freshman shooting guard Drew Hatfield is pictured firing up a 3-pointer against Poca. Hatfield led the Miners with 21 points in the big conference win. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Drew-2c.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Freshman shooting guard Drew Hatfield is pictured firing up a 3-pointer against Poca. Hatfield led the Miners with 21 points in the big conference win.

