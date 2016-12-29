Tug Valley falls in NC tourney

WILMINGTON, NC — Tug Valley continued play in the prestigious Joe Miller Phenom Hoops Tournament held in Wilmington, North Carolina. There are 16 boys’ high school teams in the event. The tourney features prep schools and some larger 4A and 3A high schools. Tug Valley is the smallest school participating in the event.

The Panthers lost their second game at the event 55-40 to New Vanover, N.C., which was the host school for the tourney.

Junior guard Tyler May led Tug Valley with 10 points. Junior Garrett Brown was next in line with 9 points, Colby Savage added 8 points, Levi Davis 7 and Jonathan Blankenship 6.

The Panthers were once again cold from the floor only making 2-20 from behind the 3-point line for 10 percent and 15-64 from the floor for 23 percent. They were 8-9 at the foul line for 89 percent.

R. Williams led New Hanover with 16 points, and F. Taylor added 9.

Tug Valley was scheduled to play on Thursday and Friday, before heading back to West Virginia.

Score by halves:

Tug Valley (1-3): 21 19 – 40

New Hanover (11-1): 30 25 – 55

Scoring:

Tug Valley: Blankenship 6, May 10, Brown 9, Davis 7 and Savage 8.

New Hanover: Taylor 9, Markovich 1, Anderson 6, Casto 4, Edgar 2, Smith 5, Williams 16, Scott 7 and Aldrich 4.

—

Lady Pirates win in Greeneville, TN tourney

GREENEVILLE, TN – The Lady Pirates defeated West Greene High School 65-43 in a holiday tournament in Greenville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

Sophomore Kailee Rash led the scoring with 19 points, while junior Lena Hairston scored 17 for Coach Kevin Deskins squad.

McKenzie Maynard scored 9 points and pulled down 8 rebounds for BHS. Kenzie Keene added 8 and Ariel Mounts 7 for the Lady Pirates.

Belfry jumped out to 25-8 first quarter lead and continued to pull away to the victory.

Raina Shoemaker led West Greene with 11 points, while Morgan McIntosh added 10.

Score by quarters:

Belfry (4-3): 25 11 16 13 – 65

West G (4-8): 8 12 11 12 – 43

Scoring:

Belfry: Brewer 3, Keene 8, Maynard 9, Hairston 17, Rash 19, Mounts 7, Phillips 1, Adams 1.

West Greene: Roe 4, McIntosh 10, Daniels 3, Hensley 4, Baker 5, Barnes 2, Shoemaker 11, Julian 2, Legg 2.

Blankenship http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_c-Johnathan-Blankenship.jpg Blankenship

Prep Roundup