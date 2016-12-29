Belfry outshoots Fleming Co.

GOODY, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates fired in 13 three-pointers and won their opener in the 42nd annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic being played at the BHS gym this week.

The Pirates held off a good-shooting Fleming County squad and came away with a 75-70. Belfry is now 4-4, after going 0-3 last week in a holiday tourney played in Lexington.

The first quarter was fast-paced and Belfry took an early 15-13 lead. The Pirates came out with their usual full-court pressure, hoping to force some turnovers. Belfry forced the Panthers into 17 turnovers in the game, but committed 11 of their own.

The two squads battled hard in the second quarter and the Pirates got a boost off the bench as sophomore Jovie Stack fired in a trio of 3-pointers to help his squad hold onto the lead. Belfry outscored the Panthers 20-18 in the second period to take a 35-31 lead into the dressing room at the half.

Besides Stack’s 9 points, Belfry got a pair of 3’s from senior Austin Woolum in the first half.

Fleming County had a 1-2 scoring punch in the first half as Brad Glascock fired in 13 points and Eugene Hamm banked in 11.

“It is good to get back in our gym,” BHS Coach Mark Thompson said. “I still see some of the effects of football.” Many on the Pirate’s roster once again got a late start in hoops because of the success of Belfry’s grid iron program each year.

“It was an ugly win, there was nothing pretty about it,” Thompson said. “We are glad to get a victory, but still have some work to do.”

“We were bad on defense tonight,” Thompson added. “At times we just refused to defend. We weren’t checking cutters. We were never in help defense like we should have been. Some of our players stood around and watched.”

“That frustrated me,” Thompson added. “They have some good shooters. We allowed them to get around us and get up some good shots.”

Thompson said he was pleased that his team got a win, but knows they need to continue to work hard in practice and in games to improve – especially on defense.

Thompson added, “We did hit some big shots when we needed to. They did a good job of taking Isiah (Roblee) out of the offense. Jovie (Stack) came in there in the first half and hit some big shots for us. He is a good shooter, but needs to work on his defense.”

Belfry’s Koleston Blankenship heated up in the third quarter scoring 11 points and helping his team stay ahead. But the Panthers kept hanging around.

With 2:16 left in the game, Belfry led by 6 points, 64-58, but Cole Saunders hit a couple of big shots for the Panthers as they continued to claw back.

Belfry was able to hang on and use the final seconds on the clock to pull away with the win.

Blankenship led Belfry with 21 points and 7 rebounds. After that it was a balanced scoring attack as Cam Catron, Roblee and Stack each scored 9 points. Woolum finished with 8, Devin Varney 5 and Ryan Jessie 4 points.

Belfry was 8-11 at the free throw line for 73 percent.

Glascock led Fleming County with 21 points, followed by Hamm with 13, Josh Crump scored 13 and Saunders finished with 11. Trey Parker chipped in 8 and Lathan Saunders added 4 for the Panthers.

Fleming Count was 26-42 from the floor for 62 percent, including 5-14 from behind the arc. Belfry was 27-52 for 52 percent, including 13-24 from 3-point land.

At the free throw line the Panthers were 13-20 for 65 percent, while the Pirates made 8-11 for 73 percent.

Belfry was scheduled to play Madison Southern on Thursday night in the second night of the event. The Friday slate is as follows:

Dec. 30

2:00 Letcher Central vs. Trimble County

3:30 Phelps vs. Fleming County

5:00 Madison Southern vs. East Ridge

6:30 Shelby Valley vs. Magoffin County

8:00 Belfry vs. Prestonsburg

Score by quarters:

Flem. Co. (3-7): 13 18 17 22 – 70

Belfry (4-4): 15 20 16 24- 75

Scoring:

Fleming County: Terry Parker 8, Josh Crump 13, Eugene Hamm 13, Lathan Saunders 4, Brad Glascock 21, Cole Saunders 11.

Belfry: Woolum 8, Catron 9, Roblee 9, Jessie 4, Blankenship 21, Barker 8, Varney 5, James 2, Jovie Stack 9

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Kyle Lovern/WDN Belfry’s Ryan Jessie (14) is pictured taking a shot in the lane against Fleming County the first night of the 42nd Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic. The Pirates won the game and played Thursday night and will play again tonight (Friday). http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ryan-Jessie.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Belfry’s Ryan Jessie (14) is pictured taking a shot in the lane against Fleming County the first night of the 42nd Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic. The Pirates won the game and played Thursday night and will play again tonight (Friday).