Miners leading Cardinal Conference

Mingo Central junior guard Jeremy Dillon was leading the Cardinal Conference in scoring average heading into Thursday night’s game with Poca. Dillon had an average of 22.5 points per game. Dillon had scored 90 points in his first 4 games.

He was followed by Logan freshman Davie Early who was averaging 21 points and Early had made 126 points in 6 games as of Friday.

Poca’s Luke Frampton and Chapmanville’s Drew Williamson were tied with Early for second place, both with 21 points per game average.

Mingo Central senior Drew Hatfield was 15th in the league with a 14 point average.

The Miners were in first place in the Cardinal Conference heading into the Thursday game with a 2-0 record and 4-0 overall. They were followed by Chapmanville and Nitro in the 10-team conference.

Cardinal Conference Scoring

Player, School – Games – Pts. Avg.

Jeremy Dillon, MC 4 – 90 – 22.5

David Early, Logan 6 – 126 – 21.0

Luke Frampton, Poca 4 – 84 – 21.0

Drew Williamson, Chap. 5 – 105 – 21.0

Zack McCutcheon, Sis. 1 – 20 – 20.0

Cam Wallace, Wayne 5 – 90 – 18.0

Chance Brown, Sisson. 2 – 34 – 17.0

Braeden McGrew, Win. 4 – 67 – 16.8

Alan Johnson, Scott 5 – 82 – 16.4

Chase King, Hoover 5 – 80 – 16.0

Michael Pinkerton, Sis. 2 – 32 – 16.0

Austin Woodrum, Nit. 7 – 110 – 15.7

Brandon Elkins, Scott 5 – 77 – 15.4

Tate Hancock, Win. 4 – 59 – 14.8

Drew Hatfield, MC 4 -56 – 14.0

Cardinal Conference Standings

Pos. – School – Conf. – All

1. Mingo Central 2-0 4-0

2. Chapmanville 1-0 4-1

2. Nitro 2-1 5-2

2. Sissonville 1-0 1-1

5. Logan 2-2 3-3

5. Poca 1-1 3-1

7. Winfield 0-1 1-3

7. Wayne 0-1 2-3

9. Herbert Hoover 0-2 2-3

10. Scott 0-3 0-5

