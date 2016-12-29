Miners host Poca

Wes Wilson Photography

Mingo Central senior Keshean Rhodes (22) is shown taking a shot in a recent game. Also pictured are Daniel Buchanan and Canaan Fletcher. Rhodes and his teammates will host the No. 2 Poca Dots Thursday night and all-stater Luke Frampton. The Miners, ranked No. 5 in the pre-season, poll is 4-0 on the season. Poca lost to Logan last week and is now 3-1. This is a big Cardinal Conference match, as-well-as a game featuring to Class AA top 5 teams.