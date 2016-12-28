Panthers fall in North Carolina tourney

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Tug Valley lost in the first round of a holiday tournament played in Wilmington, North Carolina on Tuesday morning falling to Blue Ridge, Va. 63-18.

The school is ranked No. in the state of Virginia and No. 50 in the U.S.

Their lineup featured Ammir Simms, a 6-foot-8 low post player, who has committed to Clemson. They also featured 6-foot-5 Sardarr Calhoun and 6-foot-9 Jaden Frazier.

Blue Ridge jumped out to a 33-18 lead in the first half. The game was played in two 16 minutes halves, instead of four 8 minute quarters.

The Virginia squad outscored Tug Valley 30-18 in the final 16 minutes to pull away with the win over the Panthers of Coach Edwyn May.

Josh Colon led Blue Ridge with 18 points, while Myles Jones scored 13, Darius McGhee and Sardarr Calnoun 8 each.

Levi Davis led the Panthers with 9 points, Garrett Brown was next in line with 8, and Colby Savage scored 7 and Jonathan Blankenship 4 points. Starting guard Tyler May did not score for TVHS.

Tug Valley shot a cold 12-46 from the floor for 26 percent, including 3-14 from behind the 3-point line.

Blue Ridge shot 54 percent from the field making 26-48 of their shots, including 6-14 of their 3-point shots.

Tug Valley is also scheduled to play the rest of the week in the tournament.

Score by quarters:

(Game played in 16 minute halves)

Tug Valley: 10 18 – 28

Blue Ridge: 33 30 – 63

Scoring:

Tug Valley: Blankenship 4, May 0, Brown 8, Davis 9, Savage 7.

Blue Ridge: McGhee 8, Calnoun 8, Valeiras 2, Jones 13, Carr 2, Amefule 4, Colon 18, Simms 4, Frazier 4.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Tug-Valley-Panther-logo-2-1-1.jpg