Former Marshall Men’s Golfer Jude Wins Dixie Amateur

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Former Marshall men’s golfer Davey Jude (2012-16) shot a 6-under 66 in the final round to win the Dixie Amateur 2016 Men’s Invitational Golf Tournament.

Jude went into the final round trailing the leader Trevor Smith by five shots. Through the first three rounds, Jude had scored 70-71-71. Smith shot an even-par 72 for the final round while Jude sank seven total birdies on the way to the victory.

Jude competed three seasons for the Herd after redshirting his freshman year.

The Kermit, W.Va., native played in 20 total tournaments for Marshall.

His best finish came at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate, March 11-13, in 2016 when he was tied for seventh overall with a three round score of 219.

Jude had another top-10 finish in 2015 at the UK Bluegrass Invitational at tied for eighth.

He hopes to turn pro and will be heading to the Canadian Tour Q-School this coming April.

