Lady Miners hope to compete in 2017

RED JACKET – The Lady Miners of Mingo Central could be one of the surprise teams in Class AA in the 2016-17 season.

The Miners have several returning players and a several young freshmen that should give them balance and depth.

Veteran Coach Clay Campbell returned to coach the squad after a medical leave of absence last season. The longtime coach has coached at Phelps, Pike Central and Matewan, coaching both boys’ and girls’ squads during his tenure.

After a month-long pre-season practice, Campbell handed over the squad to assistant Brandon Ball, who has experience coaching in AAU and at the ACA private school.

“I have decided to step down as a teacher and coach. I stay so rundown and fatigued with school and coaching that it has taken a toll on my body. After 36 years coaching and my age, I am going to try to take better care of myself. Brandon will do great with the girls, he is young and relates well with them,” Campbell said.

Campbell led the Lady Miners to their first sectional title two seasons ago. Some of the players from that squad are on this roster. Coach Campbell’s record at Mingo Central was 29-22, with one Class AA sectional championship.

Mingo Central had a tough year last season finishing with a 5-17 record under interim coach Jack Stewart.

The early projected starting lineup was 5-foot-6 senior guard TyShira Joplin, 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Kylee Varney, 6-foot-1 freshman center Katie Ball, 5-foot-6 freshman forward Xziah Rhodes and 5-foot-9 senior Makazia Rhodes. That lineup has varied since the regular season started and Ball took over.

Other key players for the Lady Miners according to the coaching staff will be, 5-foot-4 junior Alyssa Pack, 5-foot-10 senior MacKinsey Spenser and 5-foot-8 sophomore Cassidy Cline. Freshmen Summer Runyon, Zoe Evans and Maliyah Martin have also earned playing time.

“I have been very impressed with the leadership of Tyshira Joplin so far this season,” Campbell said at a pre-season practice. “I think she can play at the next level.”

Joplin is also a standout on the track team and her speed is an asset on the hardwood too. She was also an All-Area selection. Campbell feels he has several players that could make the Cardinal Conference post season team and get other post season honors come March.

“I also feel with her and running mate Kylee Varney, we could have potentially one of the best guard tandems around,” Campbell said.

“Varney (Kylee) returns after having a great freshman season. Shyla Goff returns at a forward position and must provide outside scoring and rebounding,” Campbell added.

Coach Ball will rely on two very talented freshmen, Ball and Xziah Rhodes, who Campbell said will be “thrown to the wolves.”

People don’t understand the level of play in the Cardinal Conference. It is tough to play as a freshman, but we will be patient with them,” the veteran coach added.

“We have a great mix of experience and youth, and we must just get them to play as a unit and come together. Hopefully they will improve and compete in the best conference in the state,” Campbell stressed, before his resignation.

“I am happy to have Brandon Ball ready to take over. He has been great with these girls and relates with them very well. He made it seem like having two head coaches on the bench and we work well together and share a lot of ideas. He is a great young coach with a bright future,” Campbell said of Ball.

“With these Lady Miners, there is a lot of talent if we all come together, we’re going to surprise some people,” Brandon Ball stated. “I’m happy for this opportunity. I learned a lot from Coach Campbell in the time I spent with him.”

Ball knows the Cardinal Conference has some tough competition, especially with perennial power Sissonville. They have lost their last two games, Winfield and Poca, both conference foes.

With Ball as the head coach, and several talented players on the roster, look for the Lady Miners to compete in the tournament come March. This squad would like nothing more than to be the first MCHS girls’ squad to make it to the state tournament in Charleston.

