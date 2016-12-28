A great weekend for some local football players

Kyle’s Korner …

It was a great weekend for some local high school football players.

Mingo Central junior quarterback Jeremy Dillon made history. He became the first player from this county to win the Kennedy Award, given to the Mountain State’s top football player.

Dillon is now listed with such former W.Va. greats as Randy Moss, Ryan Switzer, J.R. House, Robert Alexander and many more. (See list on B2)

Dillon’s resume continues to grow. He was the first team offensive captain on the Class AA W.Va. Sports Writers All-State team as a QB. The 6-foot-5 Dillon led the Miners to a perfect 14-0 record and the school’s first-ever state championship.

Then he was named the recipient of the J.R. House Award by the sports writers, given to the state’s top quarterback.

Dillon is now leading the Miners’ basketball team. He has verbally committed to Marshall University for basketball. However, the word is that several schools, including WVU, have asked Dillon to attend football camps this summer. The Mountaineers are interested in the standout athlete as a future signal caller.

Dillon has a bright future no matter what sport he chooses. I’m sure he will get several more Division One offers in both sports in the coming months.

… Meanwhile, Belfry had three of its top linemen make the Louisville Courier Journal all-state team. Louisville bound Cole Bentley, Kentucky bound Austin Dotson and Rayquan Horton, who has not yet decided on what college he will attend, made the elite squad.

Also, longtime Belfry Coach Philip Haywood was named the Class AAA Coach of the Year by the Courier Journal. Haywood has dominated the 3A classification in the Bluegrass State the past few years. Belfry won its unprecedented 4th straight championship this season.

… Switching gears now to local high school basketball. The annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic is being played at Belfry High School the next three days. There are 5 games each day.

Tug Valley High School is in Wilmington, N.C. playing in a holiday tournament.

Then on Thursday night Mingo Central plays host to one of the top Class 2A teams in the state – the Poca Dots. It should be fun to watch the Miner’s Jeremy Dillon go head-to-head against Luke Frampton.

Both are Division One recruits and the pair are two of the top ranked players in the Mountain State.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)