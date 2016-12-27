Miners improve to 4-0

RED JACKET – Junior Division One recruit Jeremy Dillon fired in 28 points to lead Mingo Central to a 61-42 victory over Lincoln County this past Friday night.

The 6-foot-5 guard also pulled down 7 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

Lincoln County actually led in the first half 23-19, but the second half proved to make the difference.

“I was really disappointed with our mental preparation, focus, and our effort the first half. I am not taking anything away from Lincoln County, they came ready to play and Coach Plumley is doing a good job with his team,” said Mingo Central head coach Kevin Hatfield. “I just feel like we were not ready to play and that falls on me!”

“We cannot come into any game thinking we are better and just have to show up. That is a recipe for getting your tail beat. We repeat this effort Thursday and there is no doubt in my mind we will suffer our first loss of the season,” Hatfield added. “On a good note, we came out in the second half and played much better. Our defense was the key in pulling out the win. Keyshean, Drew and Jeremy really picked up their defensive pressure and that was the key to turning the game around.”

Dillon scored 17 of his game-high 28 in the second half as the Miners outscored the Panthers 42-19 in the final 16 minutes of play. Coach Hatfield’s squad held the visitors to just 7 points in the third quarter.

Freshman Drew Hatfield and senior 6th man Aaron Banks each scored 11 points to help the Miners. All of the points scored by Banks came in the second half. He also pulled down 5 boards for MCHS.

Canaan Fletcher, a 6-foot-5 forward, chipped in 5 points, while Seniors Daniel Buchanan and Keshean Rhodes each scored 3 points. Rhodes also had 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Nate Spence led Lincoln County with 17 points, while Jake Ashley chipped in 9 points.

The Miners were 13-21 at the foul line for 62 percent. Lincoln County was 9-17 at the free throw line for 53 percent.

The Miners’ took a couple of days off from practice for the holiday weekend. They got back in the gym on Monday.

On Thursday night the No. 5 ranked Miners take on the No. 2 ranked Poca Dots. The new Associated Press ranking will come out next week. Poca is led by Division One recruit and all-state selection Luke Frampton. Frampton will be playing his college hoops at Davidson next season.

“We are going to use the time away from school to have some two a day practices and maybe make up for some lost practice time. We have to get ready for Poca. They are a very good team and have one of the best players in the state in Luke Frampton. I hope we can pack this place out and have a great environment for what could be a great game,” Hatfield stressed.

Score by quarters:

Lincoln (3-3): 12 11 7 12 – 42

Mingo (4-0): 11 8 20 22 – 61

Scoring:

Lincoln County: Ashley 9, Kirkendoll 4, Spence 17, Ca. Rusk 2, Co. Rusk 6, Wells 2, Adkins 2.

Mingo Central: Buchanan 3, Fletcher 5, Rhodes 3, Hatfield 11, Dillon 28, Banks 11, Reed 2.

Jeremy Dillon is shown in a recent game. He scored 28 points on Friday night.

Mingo Central hosts No. 2 Poca Thursday