3 Pirates make all-state

Three Belfry seniors were named to the Louisville Courier Journal All-State team. Lineman Cole Bentley, Austin Dotson and Rayquan Horton all received the honor this past weekend.

COLE BENTLEY

BELFRY, OL

Height/weight: 6-5/305.

Year: Senior.

College: Louisville.

Why he’s on the team: Part of a massive offensive line that helped the Pirates average 347.1 rushing yards and 44.1 points per game on their way to a fourth straight Class 3-A state championship. Lined up at tight end the majority of the season but never caught a pass while essentially serving as a sixth offensive lineman. Also played nose guard and recorded 52 tackles. A member of the Kentucky team in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game and a third-team All-State pick last year.

Coach’s take: “He created a big mismatch with whoever he lined up against,” Philip Haywood said. “A lot of teams would put a smaller defensive end out there, and we had a 6-5, 305-pound tight end out there. What are you going to do with a guy like that? That creates some problems.”

AUSTIN DOTSON

BELFRY, OL

Height/weight: 6-7/320.

Year: Senior.

College: Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: Played right tackle on a massive offensive line that helped the Pirates average 347.1 rushing yards and 44.1 points per game on their way to a fourth straight Class 3-A state championship. A member of the Kentucky squad in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game. A second-team All-State selection as a junior.

Coach’s take: “He’s just a very physical blocker,” Philip Haywood said. “He’s one of these guys who would really get after you and stay after you until after the whistle blows. And if we score a touchdown, he’d be the first one down there in the end zone patting the guy on the back or tossing him in the air. He just loves playing on the line.”

RAYQUAN HORTON

BELFRY, DL

Height/weight: 6-2/316.

Year: Senior.

College: Has scholarship offers from Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Morehead State, Tennessee Tech, Toledo and Western Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: One of Belfry’s top tacklers each of the past three seasons, Horton finished with 81 stops (25 solo) as a senior in helping the Pirates win their fourth straight Class 3-A state championship. Began starting for the Pirates as a freshman. Selected to the Kentucky team for the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “I don’t know if anybody has been able to block him since his freshman year,” Philip Haywood said. “If when they’d put two or three people on him, I’m not sure anybody had much success. He’s an exceptionally strong kid with a great first step.”

Bentley http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Cole-Bentley2.jpg Bentley Dotson http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Austin-Dotson-cmyk.jpg Dotson Horto http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Ray-Horton-crop2.jpg Horto http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Pirates.jpg