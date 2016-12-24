Wes Wilson Photography
Mingo Central senior Aaron Banks (4) is shown going in for a shot against Logan this past week. Banks has provided a spark off the bench for the Miners as 6th man. Coach Kevin Hatfield has praised Banks for his play coming off the pines.
