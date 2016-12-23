Poca girls beat Mingo

RED JACKET – The Mingo Central Miners lost their second straight game on Wednesday night falling to Cardinal Conference foe Poca 55-44 at the MCHS gym.

Mingo Central is now 5-2 on the season. They have lost tough back to back games against two good conference teams.

The Lady Miners got behind early, 17-7, after one quarter. The Lady Dots held their lead, despite a good comeback effort by Mingo Central.

“These two losses – were to two good teams (Winfield, Poca) – who we will see again and they will be in the state tourney,” said MCHS Coach Brandon Ball. “We just have to be more aggressive and take care of the ball. We know when we play our game we can play with anyone in AA.”

Turnovers have plagued the Lady Miners the last two games, especially in the loss at Winfield.

Freshmen Katie Ball and Xziah Rhodes each scored 12 points to lead the way for the Lady Miners. Ball also pulled down 7 rebounds.

Cassidy Cline chipped in 9 points; Kylee Varney scored 7 and Tyshira Joplin 4 to round out the scoring for MCHS.

Aubrey Chandler led Poca with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Casey Skeen added 12 points, while Molly Collins scored 10.

The Lady Miners were 9-14 at the charity stripe for 64 percent. Poca was 7-13 for 53 percent at the foul line.

Score by quarters:

Poca (5-3): 17 13 14 11 – 55

Mingo (5-2): 7 10 13 14 – 44

Scoring:

Poca: Aubrey Chandler 15, Casey Skeen 12, Molly Collins 10, Taylor Bonnett 5, Sarah Fisher 5, Madi Ord 4, Autumn Smith 4

Mingo: Katie Ball 12, Xziah Rhodes 12, Cassidy Cline 9, Kylee Varney 7, Tyshira Joplin 4

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central Lady Miners Coach Brandon Ball is shown talking to his team before a recent game. The squad is 5-2 on the season.

Lady Miners fall 55-44