WVU’s Gibson receives new contract

Staff Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Head Football Coach Dana Holgorsen announced today a new three-year contract for Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson.

Gibson’s new contract will be for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons and the three-year deal is worth $2.7 million plus incentives. The new agreement will begin on January 31, 2017.

“I have said many times that “Gibby” has done a great job with our defense, and I want him to continue to lead our defense,” Holgorsen said. “Our players respond to him, and the scheme fits our program well. Tony has the defense playing with an edge and it shows in the results.”

Gibson just completed his third season as West Virginia’s defensive coordinator and fourth year on Holgorsen’s staff since returning in 2013. His 2016 unit was No. 12 nationally in turnovers gained (25), including No. 1 in the Big 12. The Mountaineers ranked No. 19 in fumbles recovered (11) and No. 35 in scoring defense (23.4), which was good enough for No. 2 in the Big 12.

In Big 12 Conference games, Gibson’s unit was No. 1 in total defense, scoring defense, fewest opponent first downs and came in at No. 2 in rushing defense

“Dana and I have worked closely together on Tony’s new contract,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “It was important for us to secure Tony as our defensive coordinator for next year and beyond. Our football program has great momentum going, and we look forward to it continuing in the years to come.”