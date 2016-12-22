Belfry dominates All District

Once again the Belfry Pirates dominated the Class AAA Region IV, District 6 All-District football team.

And once again Pirates head coach Philip Haywood was named as the Coach of the Year.

Belfry senior defensive back/running back Cameron Catron was named as the District 6 Player of the Year. Catron is a 3-sport star and also plays basketball and baseball for the Pirates.

“I think Cameron is well deserving of this, he is exceptional on both sides of the ball. He is a great team leader both vocal and by his actions. His work ethic is second to none and is contagious to his teammates. He is a big part in why we have won four straight,” said Belfry assistant Coach Matt Varney.

“Coach Haywood is well deserving of this. What he has done is incredible. The time, effort, knowledge, and the motivation that he brings to this team speaks for itself with the championships he has helped bring to Belfry High School. This year he did a great job with keeping this team grounded and hungry for another championship. Week after week he kept pushing his players and coaches to bring their best all week long and it paid off by winning another title,” Varney said about head coach Philip Haywood.

Belfry High School won its 4th straight Class AAA state championship and finished with 14-1 record.

Named to the first team were seniors Rayquan Horton, Austin Dotson, Cole Bentley, Jordan Scott, Chase Dove, Austin Woolum, Noah Corbett and Devin Varney, along with juniors Derek Wellman and Taveon Hunter.

“As far as all district selections I fill that all are well deserving and we could have an all district player at every position. We had had great players that worked together for a common team goal. They all are well deserving of any achievements they may receive,” Varney added.

Bentley has graduated early and will enroll at the University of Louisville and participate in spring practice. He is expected to see action next fall as a freshman for the Cardinals. Dotson is headed for the University of Kentucky. He will stick around this spring to play baseball for the Pirates. He is one of the top returning pitchers in the district. Horton and Scott are expected to go D-1 and play college football.

Several other Pirates are expected to be offered scholarships in the coming weeks to play college football.

On the honorable mention list were Belfry’s Brayden Preece, Kalob Whitt, Justin Barker, Andrew Fletcher and Grayson Cook.

The team consisted players from Belfry, Pike Central and Lawrence County.

The team is voted on by the coaches from opposing teams.

Cam Catron was named as the District Player of the Year. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_A-C-Catron-2-1-1.jpg Cam Catron was named as the District Player of the Year. Ray Justice Photography Some of Belfry’s linemen are pictured above after the team won the state championship. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Belfry-s-O-line-2.jpg Ray Justice Photography Some of Belfry’s linemen are pictured above after the team won the state championship. Ray Justice Photography A happy Belfry Coach Philip Haywood is shown after a playoff victory this year. Haywood was once again named Coach of the Year. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Haywood-2.jpg Ray Justice Photography A happy Belfry Coach Philip Haywood is shown after a playoff victory this year. Haywood was once again named Coach of the Year.