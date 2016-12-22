No. 1 Notre Dame cages Panthers

By Kyle Lovern

[email protected]

Notre Dame 71, Tug Valley 48

NAUGATUCK – The No. 1 ranked Class A team in the state, Notre Dame of Clarksburg, visited Naugatuck Tuesday night to take on the No. 7 Tug Valley Panthers.

Led by Marshall recruit Jarrod West, who scored 19 points and dished out four assists, Notre Dame proved it deserves the top ranking in the small school division. They defeated the home team 71-48. The senior guard and his teammates, coached by former WVU guard Jarrod West, Sr., return most of their starters from last season.

Notre Dame only led by one point, 19-18 after one quarter of play, but outscored Tug Valley 20-12 in the second quarter. They outscored the Panthers 32-18 in the second half to pull away.

Gabe Zummo added 16 points for the Clarksburg, W.Va. school, while Noah Bohanna chipped in 13 points.

Juniors Tyler May and Garrett Brown scored 15 and 11 points each to lead the Panther of Coach Edwyn May. Jonathan Blankenship, another junior, chipped in nine for Tug Valley.

Tug Valley was cold from the floor making 17-53 for 32 percent. They were 9-16 at the foul line for 56 percent.

The Panthers (1-1) will travel to Wilmington, North Carolina for a holiday tournament next week, December 27th to the 30th.

Score by quarters:

Notre Dame: 19 20 18 14 – 71

Tug Valley: 18 12 6 12 – 48

Scoring:

Notre Dame: Bohanna 13, Fagen 4, Mullooly 2, Lockett 4, West 19, Cava 2, Zummo 16, Griffith 11.

Tug Valley: Blankenship 9, T. May 15, Spaulding 2, Brown 11, Colegrove 3, Savage 6, C. May 2.

—

ACA basketball roundup

ACA girls win

In a tightly contested game the Lady Eagles earn the victory over the Lady Lions of Teays Valley 48-47. The win improves the Lady Eagles record to 5-2 on the season. Eighth grade standout Jenna Wagner lead the way for ACA with 18 points.

Scoring: Jenna Wagner 18, Tommie Mounts 15, Savannah Hinton 11, Jordan Preece 4

Teays Valley beats ACA

In the nightcap, ACA high school boys fell to Teays Valley 59-60. Coach Rick Preece’s Eagles came into the game with a depleted roster. missing starters Raahkim Gray and Skyler Dingess the eagles still played tough. Corey preece, 25 pts and 12 rebounds and Chris Muncy, 17 pts, lead the way for the eagles in the losing effort. with a conference record of 2-1 the Eagles are on the road Thursday, 22 at 7pm to face Pikeville in a non-conference match up.

Scoring for ACA: Corey Preece 25, Chris Muncy 17, Chandler Fluty 6, Malik Gray 4, Andy Billups 3, Isaac Moore 3, Austin Chafin 1.

ACA Middle School wins

ACA middle school boys (4-0) stay perfect on the season with a 31-27 win over Teays Valley Middle School. After being shut out the first quarter the eagles were able to pull within 5 going into the half. An 11-2 third quarter run would see the Eagles take a lead that they would not relinquish. Coach Jodie Woolum’s Eagles are back in action Tuesday, 27 at 7:15pm as they play host to the Belfry Pirates.

ACA Scoring: Jarius Jackson 13, Isaac Moore 11, Ryan Cozart 5, Micah Walker 2

(Stats submitted by Ben Moore)

Kyle Lovern/WDN file photo Tug Valley junior Tyler May led the Panthers with 15 points, but his team lost to No. 1 Notre Dame on Tuesday night. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_May-crop.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN file photo Tug Valley junior Tyler May led the Panthers with 15 points, but his team lost to No. 1 Notre Dame on Tuesday night.