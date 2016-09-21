Mingo moves up to No. 5

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Secondary School Activities Commission’s high school football computer ratings. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs were released on Tuesday.

Mingo Central (3-0), despite having an open date, moved up to No. 5 this week in Class AA. The Miners travel to Nitro this Friday. The Wildcats dropped down from Class AAA. Mingo Central was ranked at No. 9 last week.

Logan, a team that dropped from Triple A, is ranked No. 12 in AA this week. Logan was ranked at No. 8 last week.

Tug Valley (3-1) comes in at No. 12 in Class A, while their opponent Friday night, Tolsia, comes in tied at No. 7. The Rebels dropped down from AA to Class A this season. The Panthers rose from No. 16 in week four.

Tolsia (2-1) earned good points for their 16-6 defeat over Westside last week. The Rebels rose to No.7 and Westside fell to No. 23 from No. 14 in Class-AA last week.

The top four teams in Class AA are Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior, James Monroe and Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant is another team that dropped down from Class AAA.

The top team in Class A are East Hardy, Summers County, South Harrison and Moorefield.

Huntington leads the way in the Triple A division, followed by Martinsburg, University and Hurricane.

CLASS AAA

Team Pts Rec Pvs

1. Huntington 13.00 4-0 t1

2. Martinsburg 12.75 4-0 t1

3. University 12.50 4-0 t3

4. Hurricane 12.25 4-0 t3

5. Morgantown 11.25 4-0 5

6. Capital 10.00 3-1 6

(tie) Musselman 10.00 3-1 t7

8. Spring Valley 9.25 3-1 t7

9. Princeton 6.75 3-1 t13

10. Riverside 6.50 2-2 t7

(tie) South Charleston 6.50 2-2 t16

12. Greenbrier East 6.25 2-2 t7

(tie) Wheeling Park 6.25 2-2 11

14. Ripley 6.00 2-2 t16

15. Hedgesville 5.50 2-2 12

16. Jefferson 4.33 1-2 —

17. Buckhannon-Upshur 4.00 1-2 t13

18. Cabell Midland 3.50 1-3 15

19. Parkersburg 3.00 1-3 t16

(tie) Preston 3.00 1-3 t16

(tie) Spring Mills 3.00 1-3 t16

(tie) Woodrow Wilson 3.00 1-2 —

CLASS AA

1. Bridgeport 11.50 4-0 2

2. Fairmont Senior 11.33 3-0 3

(tie) James Monroe 11.33 3-0 1

4. Point Pleasant 11.00 4-0 4

5. Mingo Central 9.67 3-0 9

6. Lewis County 8.50 3-1 11

(tie) Nicholas County 8.50 4-0 10

8. North Marion 7.67 2-1 12

9. Herbert Hoover 7.50 3-1 t6

(tie) Keyser 7.50 3-1 t18

(tie) Sissonville 7.50 3-1 t15

12. Lincoln 7.25 3-1 t18

(tie) Logan 7.25 3-1 8

(tie) Weir 7.25 3-1 t6

15. Braxton County 7.00 2-1 5

(tie) Man 7.00 3-1 t15

(tie) Winfield 7.00 2-1 —

18. Independence 6.75 3-1 —

19. Grafton 6.50 3-1 t15

20. Liberty Raleigh 6.00 2-1 t18

(tie) Petersburg 6.00 2-1 —

CLASS A

1. East Hardy 9.33 3-0 1

2. Summers County 9.00 3-0 2

3. South Harrison 8.67 3-0 4

4. Moorefield 8.50 4-0 3

5. St. Marys 8.00 4-0 t7

6. Buffalo 7.50 4-0 5

7. Gilmer County 7.00 4-0 11

(tie) Tolsia 7.00 2-1 19

9. Fayetteville 6.75 4-0 6

10. Bishop Donahue 6.33 3-0 t12

(tie) Cameron 6.33 3-0 10

12. Tug Valley 6.25 3-1 t16

13. Clay-Battelle 6.00 3-0 t12

(tie) Mount View 6.00 2-1 t12

15. Williamstown 5.75 3-1 t16

16. Sherman 5.50 3-1 t7

17. Pendleton County 5.25 3-1 t16

(tie) Wheeling Central 5.25 3-1 t7

19. Van 5.00 3-1 t20

20. Midland Trail 4.50 3-1 t20

