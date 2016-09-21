Rt. 52 showdown returns

NAUGATUCK – Friday night the Tug Valley Panthers will welcome the Tolsia Rebels for a big Route-52 showdown.

Both teams are fresh off of winning games and both teams bring big running attacks to the match. The Panthers have been giving crowds a show this season with big time performances from rush heavy offense. Dawson Elia has stepped into the role of the Panthers lead back and is exceeding expectations. The Panthers will face a well-balanced team who they will match up well with. This will be a very even game if both teams give it their best shot, which should be the expectation given the history of these two teams.

The Panthers have had back to back playoff appearances in the Class-A tournament and are shooting for a third appearance this year. Tolsia was the Class-AA state runner-up last year and has dropped down to Class-A. The Rebels have one loss this year and that was at the hands of Mingo Central in week 2. The Panthers have one loss this season and that was week 1 at the hands of Sherman.

Both teams lost some hard to replace talent to graduation last year and both teams are leaning on new players in key positions to make the season great. Also, both teams are relying on first year quarterbacks to help guide them through the season. Tug Valley made the decision during the pre-season to move Johnathan Blankenship from WR/RB to QB for his junior year. Blankenship has experience playing the role but was third in line during the 2015 season. Blankenship has done well this season and has the ability to excel at the position on any given Friday.

Tolsia handed over the QB responsibility from Seth McMillion to junior Wayne Williamson Jr. Williamson Jr. has plenty of arm to heave the ball down field and some good targets to work with. During Tolsia’s one loss of the season they did well on defense and played with the Miners decently. Their problem was containing all of the Miners play-makers and trying to outscore the miners which anyone in the Cardinal Conference will say is no easy task.

The Tolsia defense will face an offense that has been running over, through, and around all teams they have met to this point. Even in the Panthers week one loss they still produced 260-yards rushing on 45 rushing plays. In order to beat Tug Valley and their fierce rushing attack the smart play may be to just outscore them than to hold them to nothing which no team has been able to do so far.

The Tolsia running game is just as speedy and powerful which was seen against Mingo Central when the Rebels put up 306-yards of total offense with 268-yards rushing. Senior running back Logan Presley and junior running back Johnathan Johnson are the two main backs. The Rebels rushing attack can be attributed to a big offensive line. Jeb Evans and Cameron Nichols are the two most goliath players on the line who strike intimidation with their size alone. The Rebels bring a veteran and experienced line to the match.

The Panthers have a good sized line as well and have been able to depend on the offensive line to help push into one of the elite rushing attacks in the in Class-A.

Friday night will definitely be a battle between these two teams and fans should expect a close game.

Listed below are the Panthers cumulative stats through four games.

Rushing

Dawson Elia – 58 carries for 464 yards (8.0 yards per carry), 7 TD

Noah Lucas – 31 carries for 353 yards (11.4 yards per carry), 5 TD

Levi Davis – 18 carries for 182 yards (10.1 yards per carry), 2 TD

Chandler Pack – 18 carries for 152 yards (8.4 yards per carry)

Jonathan Blankenship – 19 carries for 97 yards (5.1 yards per carry), 2 TD

Blake Dingess – 7 carries for 35 yards (5.0 yards per carry), 1 TD

Chris Ellis – 8 carries for 35 yards (4.4 yards per carry)

Kyle Sturgell – 2 carries for 24 yards (12.0 yards per carry)

David Marcum – 5 carries for 17 yards (3.4 yards per carry)

Dustin Jarvis – 2 carries for 14 yards (7.0 yards per carry)

Cameron Deskins – 1 carry for 9 yards (9.0 yards per carry)

Ethan Varney – 1 carry for 0 yards (0.0 yards per carry)

Receiving

Noah Lucas – 3 receptions for 51 yards (17.0 yards per catch)

Blake Dingess – 2 receptions for 21 yards (10.0 yards per catch), 2 TD

Dawson Elia – 1 reception for 17 yards (17.0 yards per catch)

Chandler Pack – 1 reception for 14 yards (14.0 yards per catch)

Passing

Jonathan Blankenship – 7-of-14 (50.0 completion percentage) for 103 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Blake Dingess – 0-of-1 (0.0 completion percentage) for 0 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Defense

Tackles

Noah Lucas – 30

Dawson Elia – 23

Chandler Pack – 22

Chandler Carey – 22

Chris Ellis – 19

Andrew Dingess – 16

Kyle Sturgell – 15

Levi Davis – 12

Kyle Vance – 12

Josh Deboard – 10

Jonathan Blankenship – 9

Brady Spaulding – 8

Parker Brewer – 8

Dustin Jarvis – 7

Blake Dingess – 7

Chris Canterbury – 6

Jared Farley – 5

Todd Blevins – 4

Austin Rahe – 4

Joshua Newsome – 3

Jacob Curry – 3

Zach Samuel – 3

Robert Spurlock – 2

Aaron White – 2

Adam Rahe – 2

Carson May – 1

David Marcum – 1

Sacks

Brady Spaulding – 1

Carson May – 1

Tackles For Loss

Chris Ellis – 6

Dawson Elia – 5

Andrew Dingess – 4

Brady Spaulding – 3

Kyle Sturgell – 3

Noah Lucas – 2

Jared Farley – 1

Kyle Vance – 1

Josh Deboard – 1

Levi Davis – 1

Chandler Carey – 1

Parker Brewer – 1

Jacob Curry – 1

Austin Rahe – 1

Robert Spurlock – 1

Carson May – 1

Interceptions

Dustin Jarvis – 1

Kyle Sturgell – 1

Levi Davis – 1

Jonathan Blankenship – 1

Zach Samuel – 1

Forced Fumbles

Jonathan Blankenship – 1

Levi Davis – 1

Fumble Recoveries

Jonathan Blankenship – 2

Dawson Elia – 1

Defensive Touchdowns

Zach Samuel – 1 (1 INT return)

Special Teams

Kick Returns

Dawson Elia – 2 returns for 90 yards (45.0 yards per kick return), 1 TD

Noah Lucas – 3 returns for 38 yards (12.7 yards per kick return)

Kyle Sturgell – 1 return for 25 yards (25.0 yards per kick return)

Blake Dingess – 1 return for 14 yards (14.0 yards per kick return)

Chris Ellis – 1 return for 13 yards (13.0 yards per kick return)

Levi Davis – 1 return for 9 yards (9.0 yards per kick return)

Zach Samuel – 1 return for 8 yards (8.0 yards per kick return)

Punt Returns

Jonathan Blankenship – 1 return for 7 yards (7.0 yards per punt return)

Dawson Elia – 1 return for 0 yards (0.0 yards per punt return)

Punting

Levi Davis – 6 punts for 196 yards (32.7 yards per punt)

Jonathan Blankenship – 1 punt for 17 yards (17.0 yards per punt)

Scoring

Touchdowns

Dawson Elia – 8

Noah Lucas – 5

Blake Dingess – 3

Jonathan Blankenship – 2

Levi Davis – 2

Zach Samuel – 1

Field Goals

Chandler Pack – 1-of-1

PAT Kicking

Chandler Pack – 0-of-4

PAT 2-Point

Levi Davis – 4

Dawson Elia – 2

Chandler Pack – 2

Total Points

Dawson Elia – 52

Noah Lucas – 30

Levi Davis – 20

Blake Dingess – 18

Jonathan Blankenship – 12

Chandler Pack – 7

Zach Samuel – 6

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LucasRun-RGB.jpg

Tug Valley hosts Tolsia in what will likely be a close, tough match.

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)