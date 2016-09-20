Marshall Hall of Fame

Wes Wilson Photography

Former Matewan High School standout athlete Melvin Cunningham was inducted into the Marshall University Sports Hall of Fame this past Saturday. Cunningham is shown waving to the crowd from Joan C. Edward Field. His family is pictured in the background.

Wes Wilson Photography

Melvin Cunningham is shown shaking hands with Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick. Cunningham became an All-American defensive back for the Herd. Cunningham played on some of Marshall’s best teams from 1992 to 1996. He helped propel the Thundering Herd to a 15-0 record and the national championship in 1996 in the university’s final season on the I-AA level before moving up to Division I-A.