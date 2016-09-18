Belfry wins battle fo the champions

PIKEVILLE – The seas turned red Friday night as Cameron Catron and the Belfry Pirates raided the Pikeville Panthers 55-13.

Catron was an absolute beast for the Pirates ground game, he was unstoppable as he piled up 210-yards on only five carries with two rushing touchdowns. The Belfry Pirates were in control throughout the entire clash between the two defending state champions. Belfry ran 28 plays and was able to grab over 500-yards rushing.

The Pirates scored 28 points in the second quarter and held Pikeville to only one score, the Panthers attempted an extra point kick but Belfry blocked that as well.

The thought that most fans remarked while witnessing the action was that despite the score Pikeville is not a bad team. They took some heavy hits at a few positions with graduation but are still expected to rise high in the class-A scene. The only answer was that Belfry was just that good.

Catron was able to break around the end on most of the Pirates option plays and it was off to the races. Another Belfry player who stunned the crowd was Derek Wellman who had one touch and was able to take the ball 80-yards to the end zone with the Panthers trying frantically to stop him.

The Pirates attempted one pass, it was an absolute beauty as QB Noah Corbett connected with wide-out Austin Woolum for a 52-yard reception and score.

The Pirates scored 14 points in the first quarter, 28 points in the second. The running clock rule was activated when the Pirates scored with 9:34 left to play in the third quarter, Catron broke loose on a 65-yard dash to pay dirt.

Joining Catron in scoring were teammates Wellman, Taveon Hunter, Corbett, Devin Varney, and freshman Ben Bentley. Grayson Cook was absolute money on extra points as he put through six kicks on six attempts.

The pirates were able to hold the Panthers to 147-yards of rushing on 30 attempts and 68-yards on 19 passing attempts. The Panthers had two rushing TD’s with QB Wyatt Battalie breaking the plane once and RB Blake Charles scoring the last points for the Panthers.

Leading the Pirates on defense was Wellman with ten tackles, Austin fields with nine tackles, and Avery Browning with seven. The rest of the Pirates combined for a total of 108 more tackles as a team. The battle of the champions is over with Belfry standing as the victors.

Next week the Pirates will hit the road to face Knoxville Catholic in a game that is rumored to be televised by ESPN. We will have more on this game later in the coming week.

Scores by quarters:

PK: 0 6 0 7 – 13

B: 14 28 7 6 – 55

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Wellamn-RGB.jpg

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)