West Virginia Prep Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Belpre, Ohio 28, Wahama 20

Bishop Donahue 25, Valley Wetzel 6

Bluefield 35, Gate City, Va. 22

Bridgeport, Ohio 41, Paden City 7

Bridgeport 41, Robert C. Byrd 7

Buffalo 49, Greenbrier West 13

Calhoun County 26, Ritchie County 24

Cameron 42, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 7

Capital 42, Cabell Midland 23

Chapmanville 53, Poca 20

Clay County 13, Valley Fayette 0

Doddridge County 38, Tygarts Valley 14

East Hardy 37, Pocahontas County 3

Elkins 38, Preston 6

Fairmont Senior 43, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

Fayetteville 58, Meadow Bridge 8

Frankfort 35, Berkeley Springs 21

Gilmer County 36, Sherman 6

Grafton 34, Notre Dame 14

Hannan 39, Hundred 22

Hannibal River, Ohio 60, Magnolia 27

Huntington 28, Parkersburg 6

Hurricane 47, Brooke 0

Independence 42, Shady Spring 12

James Monroe 52, PikeView 6

Jefferson 40, Hedgesville 33

Keyser 28, Weir 14

Lewis County 40, Braxton County 35

Liberty Harrison 32, Philip Barbour 13

Lincoln 48, East Fairmont 0

Man 7, River View 0

Martinsburg 69, Spring Mills 7

Midland Trail 42, Richwood 23

Moorefield 48, Tucker County 21

Morgantown 42, Washington 7

Musselman 62, Greenbrier East 8

Parkersburg Catholic 41, Wirt County 0

Parkersburg South 39, Vincent Warren, Ohio 16

Pendleton County 40, Bath County, Va. 12

Petersburg 31, Oakland Southern, Md. 22

Point Pleasant 41, Logan 12

Princeton 31, Lincoln County 8

Ravenswood 28, Tyler Consolidated 21

Ripley 50, St. Albans 13

Sissonville 40, Scott 18

South Charleston 48, Riverside 7

Spring Valley 54, George Washington 21

St. Marys 51, Marietta, Ohio 36

Summers County 34, Wyoming East 6

Tolsia 16, Westside 6

Tug Valley 46, Sheldon Clark, Ky. 12

University 28, Wheeling Park 19

Wayne 58, Oak Hill 21

Williamstown 36, Wheeling Central 27

Winfield 51, Herbert Hoover 48