West Virginia Prep Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Belpre, Ohio 28, Wahama 20
Bishop Donahue 25, Valley Wetzel 6
Bluefield 35, Gate City, Va. 22
Bridgeport, Ohio 41, Paden City 7
Bridgeport 41, Robert C. Byrd 7
Buffalo 49, Greenbrier West 13
Calhoun County 26, Ritchie County 24
Cameron 42, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 7
Capital 42, Cabell Midland 23
Chapmanville 53, Poca 20
Clay County 13, Valley Fayette 0
Doddridge County 38, Tygarts Valley 14
East Hardy 37, Pocahontas County 3
Elkins 38, Preston 6
Fairmont Senior 43, Buckhannon-Upshur 7
Fayetteville 58, Meadow Bridge 8
Frankfort 35, Berkeley Springs 21
Gilmer County 36, Sherman 6
Grafton 34, Notre Dame 14
Hannan 39, Hundred 22
Hannibal River, Ohio 60, Magnolia 27
Huntington 28, Parkersburg 6
Hurricane 47, Brooke 0
Independence 42, Shady Spring 12
James Monroe 52, PikeView 6
Jefferson 40, Hedgesville 33
Keyser 28, Weir 14
Lewis County 40, Braxton County 35
Liberty Harrison 32, Philip Barbour 13
Lincoln 48, East Fairmont 0
Man 7, River View 0
Martinsburg 69, Spring Mills 7
Midland Trail 42, Richwood 23
Moorefield 48, Tucker County 21
Morgantown 42, Washington 7
Musselman 62, Greenbrier East 8
Parkersburg Catholic 41, Wirt County 0
Parkersburg South 39, Vincent Warren, Ohio 16
Pendleton County 40, Bath County, Va. 12
Petersburg 31, Oakland Southern, Md. 22
Point Pleasant 41, Logan 12
Princeton 31, Lincoln County 8
Ravenswood 28, Tyler Consolidated 21
Ripley 50, St. Albans 13
Sissonville 40, Scott 18
South Charleston 48, Riverside 7
Spring Valley 54, George Washington 21
St. Marys 51, Marietta, Ohio 36
Summers County 34, Wyoming East 6
Tolsia 16, Westside 6
Tug Valley 46, Sheldon Clark, Ky. 12
University 28, Wheeling Park 19
Wayne 58, Oak Hill 21
Williamstown 36, Wheeling Central 27
Winfield 51, Herbert Hoover 48