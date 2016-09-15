First prep rankings released

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo Central Miners and Tug Valley Panthers are setting slightly low in the first week of playoff prep rankings released by the WVSSAC on Tuesday.

The Miners are hovering midway through the Class AA rankings at number nine (9). They are right behind Cardinal Conference newcomer, the Logan Wildcats who come in at No. eight (8). The Miners have been lighting up the scoreboard recently, but have only gained a fair number of points from their most recent win over Sissonville. Herbert Hoover and Logan are the only two teams ahead of Mingo that come from the Cardinal Conference. James Monroe leads the pack in AA with Bridgeport coming in a close second. The Miners are on a BYE this week and will return to action next Friday against unranked Nitro.

The Tug Valley Panthers are currently tied for sixteenth place with Pendleton County and Williamstown. The Panthers week 1 loss to Sherman done more damage to their ranking than expected as Sherman sits in seventh place. The Panthers had the game won until Sherman was able to secure a final touchdown during the closing seconds of the game. That one loss has pushed the Panthers down to the bottom of the rankings. the Panthers are two spots ahead of Tolsia who comes in at number 19. The Panthers will face the Rebels next week, after this weeks’s game against Sheldon Clark.

Here are the rankings:

The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs:

CLASS AAA

1. Huntington 12.67 3-0

(tie) Martinsburg 12.67 3-0

3. Hurricane 12.00 3-0

(tie) University 12.00 3-0

5. Morgantown 11.00 3-0

6. Capital 9.00 2-1

7. Greenbrier East 8.33 2-1

(tie) Musselman 8.33 2-1

(tie) Riverside 8.33 2-1

(tie) Spring Valley 8.33 2-1

11.Wheeling Park 8.00 2-1

12. Hedgesville 7.33 2-1

13. Buckhannon-Upshur 6.00 1-1

(tie) Princeton 6.00 2-1

15. Cabell Midland 4.33 1-2

16. Parkersburg 4.00 1-2

(tie) Preston 4.00 1-2

(tie) Ripley 4.00 1-2

(tie) South Charleston 4.00 1-2

(tie) Spring Mills 4.00 1-2

CLASS AA

1. James Monroe 12.00 2-0

2. Bridgeport 11.33 3-0

3. Fairmont Senior 10.50 2-0

4. Point Pleasant 10.33 3-0

5. Braxton County 10.00 2-0

6. Herbert Hoover 9.67 3-0

(tie) Weir 9.67 3-0

8. Logan 9.33 3-0

9. Mingo Central 9.00 3-0

10. Nicholas County 8.00 3-0

11. Lewis County 7.67 2-1

12. North Marion 7.33 2-1

13. Roane County 7.00 3-0

14. Westside 6.67 2-1

15. Grafton 6.33 2-1

(tie) Man 6.33 2-1

(tie) Sissonville 6.33 2-1

18. Keyser 6.00 2-1

(tie) Liberty Raleigh 6.00 2-1

(tie) Lincoln 6.00 2-1

CLASS A

1. East Hardy 10.00 2-0

2. Summers County 9.00 2-0

3. Moorefield 8.67 3-0

4. South Harrison 8.33 3-0

5. Buffalo 7.67 3-0

6. Fayetteville 7.00 3-0

7. Sherman 6.67 3-0

(tie) St. Marys 6.67 3-0

(tie) Wheeling Central 6.67 3-0

10. Cameron 6.50 2-0

11. Gilmer County 6.33 3-0

12. Bishop Donahue 6.00 2-0

(tie) Clay-Battelle 6.00 3-0

(tie) Mount View 6.00 2-1

15. Tyler Consolidated 5.00 2-1

16. Pendleton County 4.67 2-1

(tie) Tug Valley 4.67 2-1

(tie) Williamstown 4.67 2-1

19. Tolsia 4.50 1-1

20. Midland Trail 4.00 2-1

(tie) Van 4.00 2-1

(tie) Webster County 4.00 2-1

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

