Jeremy Dillon commits to play hoops at Marshall

HUNTINGTON – Mingo Central junior Jeremy Dillon, a two-time all-state and two-sport star, verbally committed to Marshall University to play basketball over the weekend.

Dillon went on an official visit and attended the Herd’s football game in Huntington with his parents. He toured the campus with assistant coach Mark Cline, who was also a local standout back in the early 1980s. Cline has been the lead recruiter for Dillon’s services.

Dillon also met with head coach Dan D’Antoni, who was a former star for Marshall in the mid -1960s. D’Antoni has recruited several West Virginia and other players from the region since taking over at Marshall.

D’Antoni and his staff also have offers out to two more in-state products, Poca’s Luke Frampton and Clarksburg Notre Dame’s Jarrod West. Both of those players are seniors and all-state selections. Dillon played against West in Class A while at Tug Valley. He will match up against Frampton this season in the Class AA Cardinal Conference.

Dillon, a 6-foot-5 basketball and football star, played on a top AAU basketball squad this summer, which was made up of several players from the Mountain State.

“I think I’ve made the best decision for me and I made the decision because coach Cline and coach D’Antoni and I have built a really good relationship,” Dillon told the Williamson Daily News this week. “I feel comfortable with them and the system that coach runs.”

“I also I like the idea of winning with West Virginia kids,” Dillon added.

Dillon is likely to get more scholarship offers in both sports the next couple of years. However, his commitment to the Thundering Herd appears to be unwavering at this point in time.

He has led the Miners to a 3-0 record and a No. 4 ranking in Class AA from his quarterback position. He also plays on defense and punts for MCHS.

Dillon is an athlete who can play each of the guard positions, point guard and shooting guard. He can also play the 3-spot as a small forward.

Many times in his first two seasons at Tug Valley High School he played down low on defense to guard taller opponents.

So far this season on the grid iron he has led the Miners to wins over Wyoming East, 58-13, then a 42-20 victory over Tolsia and last week a big win at Sissonville. His season stats are amazing so far.

After a bye week, Dillon and Mingo Central travel to Nitro to take on the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

The future looks bright for Dillon and the Thundering Herd. It will be great to see a local Mingo County kid playing at the Henderson Center. I’m sure all of the Herd fans from this region are excited to get the news of Dillon’s verbal commitment to Marshall.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Courtesy Photo Jeremy Dillon (center), a junior at Mingo Central High School, is pictured with assistant coach Mark Cline (left) and head coach Dan D'Antoni. Dillon visited Huntington this past weekend and attended the football game. Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Jeremy Dillon is pictured at the Mingo Central media day this year for the Miners. The 2-sport start verbally committed to play basketball at Marshall this past weekend.

