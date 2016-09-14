Goerge Swain presents: Player of the Week

The George Swain of State Farm Insurance and the Williamson Daily News is proud to present this week’s Player of the Week. This week’s choice is Tug Valley’s own Dawson Elia (No. 28), who had a monster performance against the Van Bulldogs last Friday night. Elia, a junior, finished the night with two rushing TD’s coupled with 196-yards rushing on 19 carries to make up nearly half of the Panthers 402-yards rushing. Elia had three TD’s on the night with the first one coming from an 85-yard kick-off return on the Panthers first possession. Elia also had a good showing on defense with six total tackles, one of which was for a loss of yardage. Elia helped the Panthers win the game 42-20 and move into a record of 2-1 on the season.

