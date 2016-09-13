Howard named a Davey O’Brien Award “Great 8” Quarterback

Staff Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior quarterback Skyler Howard was named a Davey O’Brien “Great 8” quarterback for his outstanding performance in the 38-21 win over Youngstown State as announced today by the Davey O’Brien Award’s selection subcommittee.

Howard completed 20-of-33 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns against the Penguins. His 389 yards were the second most yards in his career and the fourth 300+ passing performance of his career. His five touchdowns went for 53, 54, 11, 57 and 21 yards, tying his five-touchdown performance in the Cactus Bowl against Arizona State on January 2. Against YSU, he also ran eight times for 50 yards and completed 15 passes of more than 10 yards, seven or more than 20 yards and four for more than 40 yards.

Improbable finishes and record-setting numbers highlighted the quarterback performances worthy of the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” honors for week two of the college football season.

The eight honorees, as determined by voting from the award’s selection subcommittee, include: Austin Allen of Arkansas, Washington’s Jake Browning, Joshua Dobbs of Tennessee, USF’s Quinton Flowers, Skyler Howard of West Virginia, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech and Central Michigan’s Cooper Rush.

Six of the players­ – Browning, Dobbs, Flowers, Howard, Mahomes and Rush – were named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s watch list prior to the season. Meanwhile, Jackson is the lone player to appear on the first two “Great 8” lists of the season.

All 128 FBS quarterbacks are eligible for the weekly honor. The winner of the Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Week Award, which will be one of the week’s “Great 8” quarterbacks, will be announced Tuesday.

In 1938, Davey O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.