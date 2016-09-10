Mingo Central pounds Sissonville

By D.J. Williams

For the Gazette-Mail

and Williamson Daily News

SISSONVILLE – Both Mingo Central coach Yogi Kinder and Sissonville coach Marc Wilson knew going into Friday’s showdown that quarterback play could very well decide the outcome.

Coming into the game, Mingo Central quarterback Jeremy Dillon accounted for four passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns, while Sissonville quarterback Chance Brown accounted for six passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

But, it was a senior running back who vanquished the Indians.

Joe Hunt rushed for 126 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns as visiting Mingo Central captured a 52-22 victory at Joe Sawyer Field on Friday night.

“A lot goes into it,” Hunt said of his performance. “I have the best family in the world and they make sure I have everything I need. I go out there and I compete for them.”

Hunt also added a pair of 2-point conversion runs.

“It helps a lot when you have someone like him [Hunt] to hand the ball off to,” Dillon added.

Dillon wasn’t too bad himself as he rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns while he completed 10-of-14 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown for the Miners (3-0).

“We started out slow tonight,” Dillon said. “We took these guys for granted and weren’t ready to go. We went into the locker room and realized that we had to play a lot better to beat this team.”

The Miners entered Friday night averaging 50 points per game, while the Indians averaged 30 points per game. But at the half, the Miners led 15-6, despite Brown connecting with senior receiver Bryce Taylor for a 76-yard slant, in which Taylor cut across the field and outran multiple Miners defenders. The Miners answered with a 6-yard touchdown run by Hunt and a 1-yard run by Dillon, respectively.

“We had a big game last week [against Tolsia],” Kinder said. “I thought we were still in last week during the first half. They [Tolsia] beat us twice last year. We were really focused last week and this week we weren’t.”

At the half, the Indians actually outgained the Miners, 163 total yards to 139, despite not passing the 50-yard line in the second quarter and the Miners’ average position at the Indians 39.

The Miners fared much better in the second half. They answered the challenge on a 16-yard touchdown run by Dillon. The Indians answered back with a touchdown on their own on a 60-yard strike from Brown to freshman Will Hackney, but the Miners scored four more touchdowns, including a Tyler Grimmett 25-yard pass from Dillon, a Hunt 11-yard run, a Daniel Buchanan 15-yard fumble recovery and a Hunt 2-yard run to put the game out of reach.

Brown finished with 239 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Taylor caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Score by quarters:

Mingo: 7 8 16 21 —52

Sissonville 6 0 8 8 —22

—

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:

RUSHING — MC: Hunt 19-126, Dillon 25-56, Hatfield 5-20, Lester 1-1; Siss: Cook 21-65, Brown 4-10, Faber 1-1, Taylor 1-(-2), Team 1-(-9)

PASSING — MC: Dillon 10-14-1-132; Siss: Brown 12-21-3-239

RECEIVING — MC: Hatfield 4-75, Grimmett 2-37, Chafin 1-12, Sheppard 2-7, Hunt 1-1; Siss: Taylor 5-126, Hackney 1-60; Miller 2-15, Cook 2-14, Smith 1-2.

