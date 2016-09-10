Pirates stomp NCC 41-8.

NEWPORT, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates started off slow but put together a 20-point third quarter to over come the Newport Central Catholic (NCC) Thoroughbreds 41-8.

The night ended in regular Belfry style with the Pirates ahead by a large margin. Belfry went scoreless in the second quarter and scored from close range in the first quarter from both Andrew Fletcher and Derek Wellman. The Pirates entered halftime with a score of 14-0.

However, the Pirates would return in the second half to score 27 points and leave the Thoroughbreds in the dust. NCC didn’t score until the fourth quarter against Belfry’s second string.

The night was full of highlights for the Pirates as they finished with 396-yards rushing on 57 carries. Fletcher was able to return from a shoulder injury suffered in week one to lead the Pirates ground game. Fletcher had 15 carries for 86-yards and one rushing TD. Wellman finished second with 10 carries for 80-yards and touchdown.

Also scoring for Belfry was Cameron Catron, who had 71-yards on seven carries and Peyton Hensley who finished the night with 47-yards on six carries. Taveon Hunter went 49-yards on seven carries.

Senior quarterback Noah Corbett only threw one pass and it connected with Austin Woolum for a 28-yard TD.

On the defensive side of the ball Catron had one interception and six tackles. Wellman led the Pirates on defense with 10 total tackles and Cole Bentley finished with seven.

The Pirates were able to hold NCC to only 129-yards of total offense with 100-yards rushing on 27 carries. NCC completed 10 passes for 29-yards.

The Pirates are now moving on to face defending Class-A state champions, the Pikeville Panthers this upcoming Friday. The Pirates are still undefeated with a record of 3-0.

