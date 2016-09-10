West Virginia Prep Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Barnesville, Ohio 35, Magnolia 18

Berkeley Springs 39, Ritchie County 20

Bridgeport 33, Elkins 14

Buffalo 54, Poca 7

Capital 41, Parkersburg 19

Chapmanville 41, Scott 18

Clay-Battelle 57, Hundred 0

Doddridge County 30, Calhoun County 0

Fayetteville 49, Richwood 6

Fort Hill, Md. 41, Keyser 0

Frankfort 24, Robert C. Byrd 7

Gilmer County 40, Wirt County 12

Greenbrier East 33, Preston 7

Hedgesville 28, Mountain Ridge, Md. 25

Herbert Hoover 43, Nitro 8

Huntington 24, George Washington 18

Hurricane 34, Cabell Midland 31

James Monroe 27, Independence 6

Johnson Central, Ky. 30, South Charleston 6

Lewis County 21, East Fairmont 14

Liberty Raleigh 32, PikeView 6

Lincoln 55, Liberty Harrison 13

Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 30, Linsly 0

Logan 40, Lincoln County 13

Man 27, Westside 14

Marietta, Ohio 44, Williamstown 30

Martinsburg 60, Princeton 0

Midland Trail 45, Meadow Bridge 12

Mingo Central 52, Sissonville 22

Moorefield 8, Oakland Southern, Md. 7

Morgantown 31, Parkersburg South 19

Mount View 55, Oak Hill 8

Musselman 40, Jefferson 15

Narrows, Va. 42, Montcalm 0

Nicholas County 35, Wyoming East 0

North Marion 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Northern Garrett, Md. 33, Tucker County 14

Notre Dame 13, Philip Barbour 12

Pendleton County 34, Pocahontas County 12

Point Pleasant 61, Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 12

Racine Southern, Ohio 46, Wahama 8

Riverside 7, Ripley 3

Roane County 51, Ravenswood 14

Sherando, Va. 71, Washington 13

Sherman 34, Valley Fayette 14

South Harrison 40, Grafton 14

Spring Mills 41, Hampshire 21

Spring Valley 70, St. Albans 14

Summers County 55, Shady Spring 12

Tug Valley 42, Van 20

Tygarts Valley 47, Paden City 20

Tyler Consolidated 28, Webster County 0

University 35, Brooke 13

Weir 15, John Marshall 6

Wheeling Park 24, Allderdice, Pa. 15

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 56, Oak Glen 0

Woodrow Wilson 33, Bluefield 30, 2OT