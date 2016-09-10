West Virginia Prep Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Barnesville, Ohio 35, Magnolia 18
Berkeley Springs 39, Ritchie County 20
Bridgeport 33, Elkins 14
Buffalo 54, Poca 7
Capital 41, Parkersburg 19
Chapmanville 41, Scott 18
Clay-Battelle 57, Hundred 0
Doddridge County 30, Calhoun County 0
Fayetteville 49, Richwood 6
Fort Hill, Md. 41, Keyser 0
Frankfort 24, Robert C. Byrd 7
Gilmer County 40, Wirt County 12
Greenbrier East 33, Preston 7
Hedgesville 28, Mountain Ridge, Md. 25
Herbert Hoover 43, Nitro 8
Huntington 24, George Washington 18
Hurricane 34, Cabell Midland 31
James Monroe 27, Independence 6
Johnson Central, Ky. 30, South Charleston 6
Lewis County 21, East Fairmont 14
Liberty Raleigh 32, PikeView 6
Lincoln 55, Liberty Harrison 13
Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 30, Linsly 0
Logan 40, Lincoln County 13
Man 27, Westside 14
Marietta, Ohio 44, Williamstown 30
Martinsburg 60, Princeton 0
Midland Trail 45, Meadow Bridge 12
Mingo Central 52, Sissonville 22
Moorefield 8, Oakland Southern, Md. 7
Morgantown 31, Parkersburg South 19
Mount View 55, Oak Hill 8
Musselman 40, Jefferson 15
Narrows, Va. 42, Montcalm 0
Nicholas County 35, Wyoming East 0
North Marion 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Northern Garrett, Md. 33, Tucker County 14
Notre Dame 13, Philip Barbour 12
Pendleton County 34, Pocahontas County 12
Point Pleasant 61, Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 12
Racine Southern, Ohio 46, Wahama 8
Riverside 7, Ripley 3
Roane County 51, Ravenswood 14
Sherando, Va. 71, Washington 13
Sherman 34, Valley Fayette 14
South Harrison 40, Grafton 14
Spring Mills 41, Hampshire 21
Spring Valley 70, St. Albans 14
Summers County 55, Shady Spring 12
Tug Valley 42, Van 20
Tygarts Valley 47, Paden City 20
Tyler Consolidated 28, Webster County 0
University 35, Brooke 13
Weir 15, John Marshall 6
Wheeling Park 24, Allderdice, Pa. 15
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 56, Oak Glen 0
Woodrow Wilson 33, Bluefield 30, 2OT