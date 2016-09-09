UPike sports roundup

MONTREAT, N.C. — Montreat outshot the University of Pikeville men’s soccer team 31-3 en route to a 7-1 win at home on Wednesday.

The Bears trailed 3-0 at halftime and didn’t get on the board until late in the second half when Hayden McLeod scored off a free kick from Max Isenberg who was making his UPIKE debut.

Montreat would go on to add four more goals in the second half, led by Francisco Prado and Aaron Trevarthen netting two goals each.

It was a very busy game in goal for UPIKE’s Anibal Navarro who faced 22 shots on goal, the freshman ended up with a whopping 18 saves. Montreat’s Francisco Gonzales fell just short of a shutout with two saves.

McLeod led the Bears with two shots and Harry Hill added the other. Of the three attempts, only McLeod’s that reached the back of the net was on goal.

UP NEXT

UPIKE returns to its home pitch at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, hosting Brescia at the Bob Amos Complex.

—

GRAYSON, Ky. — The University of Pikeville volleyball team won its third straight match by outlasting Kentucky Christian 3-2 on the road Tuesday night.

The Bears built a 2-1 lead with wins in the second and third sets, but let the Knights back in it with a 25-19 win in the fourth. KCU led 11-8 in the final frame, but the Bears outscored it 7-2 the rest of the way to get the win.

Tied 13-13 in the deciding set, Sydney Hall used impressive touch to push an attack into the far right corner for a kill, followed by an attack error on the Knights to bring the long match to a close.

Cassidy Tackett and Kaitlyn Welsh led the Bears with nine kills each, while Hall chipped in with seven.

Amari Eadie was the defensive leader with four blocks, including three solos and Rachel Murphy collected 17 digs. Savanna Zakman made the offense go with a team-high 18 assists.

With the win, UPIKE continues its program-best start at 9-2, while Kentucky Christian drops to 2-4 overall. Full stats of the match will be available soon on UPIKEBears.com.

UP NEXT

UPIKE returns to tournament play this weekend, taking part in the Quaker Classic hosted by Earlham (Ind.) on Saturday and Sunday in Richmond, Ind. The Bears face the host Quakers at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by Transylvania at 5 p.m. On Sunday UPIKE wraps up with Franklin (Ind.) at 10 a.m.