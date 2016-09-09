Miners head to Sissonville

RED JACKET – The Mingo Central Miners will return to the road tonight and finish up the month of September playing away from Harless Stadium.

The Miners will face off against the Sissonville Indians tonight to start off a three game stretch on the road. Both teams will enter the game undefeated with a record of 2-0. Last year the Miners won the contest 34-8.

The Indians lost 9 players last season to graduation along with some good talent but they also finished 5-5 last season. This year the Indians are back with decent looking offense. Among the 9 players who graduated was center Mark Burdette, guard Chase Adams, and tackle Jordan Wehrle. This may be the Indians weak spot heading into the 2016 season.

Returning this year for the Indians are a few skill players who will make the mach up tougher than expected for the Miners.

The Indians have viable options at QB with senior Chance Brown and sophomore Will Hackney. Hackney played well against Wayne in the Indians second win of the season. The Indians use a spread formation and work sometimes under center and sometimes from the gun. Hackney has a good arm but against Wayne the Indians kept most of their passes tight, although Hackney was usually on the run as the Pioneers kept pressure on him.

Hackney will be looking for his big target, Colton Faber, who is the tallest receiver for the Indians. Faber has a long stride and can get down the field quick. On the other side of the field is Bryce Taylor. Taylor is quick but strong, he also hits hard on defense.

Looking to contain the Miners run game will be Outside Linebacker Andrew Burdett. Burdett does not do much blitzing but stays in the action.

Due to the Indians vulnerability up front the Miners should have the upper hand with Daniel Buchanan and others to help pressure Hackney. Trey Dingess has also been playing well at the defensive end position so the Miners have both sides of the field covered in that aspect.

The Miners are off to another great start and have been putting up big numbers. The Miners fast paced offense is working well and they have a good balance of offense and defense. All of the worry of whether or not newcomer Jeremy Dillon would be able to adjust to the offense in such a short time has been put to rest. The Miners have yet to develop a deep threat to their passing attack but that small hindrance will work itself out as the season rolls on.

In the Miners last win, the only noticeable area that could use some improvement was special teams which were very important to the miners last season heading into the playoffs.

The Indians will be looking to throw the ball tonight and all evidence points to the Miners being able to handle that. If the Miners can keep Hackney from setting up they should be able to add another win to their record.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Sissonville Athletic Complex.

By William Plaster [email protected]

(William Plaster is the sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News, he can be reached at 304-235-4242 ext. 2274 or at [email protected] on on twitter @sidplaster.)

