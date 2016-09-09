ARH to sponsor Tug, Van game

NAUGATUCK – For the second week in a row, ARH is backing a local high school football team. This week it will be the ARH Kickoff Classic, which is being sponsored by Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson, Ky., will be played at Tug Valley High School.

Last weekend ARH hosted a bowl game which features Belfry and Harlan, Ky. at CAM Stadium.

The game this week will feature the Tug Valley Panthers (1-1) hosting the Van Bulldogs (2-0). This game could have playoff implications as the season winds down in late October.

“It’s exciting to be sponsoring the 2nd Annual Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center Kick-Off Classic. This is a great opportunity to make a difference with our student athletics in Mingo County. Over the past several years we have been very involved with Wellness and Fitness Programs in Mingo County,” stated Tim Hatfield, ARH CEO.

ARH will give commemorative hats to members of both teams.

“Van has a very solid football team, always have those tough players that will get after it,” said Panther Head Coach Tony Clusky. “We played much better last week and made some progress and we must have another team effort and no mistakes on special teams.”

Tug Valley lost to another Boone County school, Sherman, in the season opener 25-20. They rolled past Class A power Meadow Bridge last week 37-0.

Van made the playoffs last season and they have defeated Meadow Bridge 20 – 6 and Phelps 41 – 13 in their first two games of the 2016 season.

“This is our first home game so the players are excited about that,” Clusky added. “There should be a very good crowd.”

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

Coach Clusky http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Clusky-2-.jpg Coach Clusky